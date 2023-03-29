We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Sample from our Examiner+ newsletter

It was 2006, and I was a reporter at the now-defunct North County News newspaper, reporting on a story out of Yorktown.

I was tasked with covering a press conference where the star of “The Apprentice,” Donald Trump, was set to appear.

A local park was being named after the reality TV host.

I remember thinking how foolish the entire affair seemed to be, and how silly many of the otherwise respectable local Republicans were behaving, nakedly pretending the New York City developer/name licensor was a serious character.

Much has changed, much has stayed the same over the past decade and a half.

Examiner news editor Rick Pezzullo reports this week on an effort by a pair of state lawmakers to reintroduce legislation to rename a state park in Yorktown that bears the name of the former president.

“I have received many unprompted messages from constituents who are dismayed at driving past signs for Donald J. Trump State Park,” said freshman Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg (D/Ossining), who has also opened a survey soliciting local opinions on the topic on her section of the Assembly website.

Here’s Rick’s report.

In local politics, we have a new race shaping up for an area county legislator seat, with a Democratic primary now cooking in District 1.

Incumbent legislator Colin Smith, who is seeking a third two-year term, is facing a spirited challenge from Peekskill Councilman Rob Scott, owner of PK Blendz Juice Bar.

Interestingly, former Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey is supporting Scott.

We’ll see whether or not that’s a signal of where many other Peekskill area Democrats stand.

Rick has that item for you too.

Last up for today, hats off to the Town of New Castle for taking a stand against the book ban movement sweeping the country.

Even just while preparing this newsletter I learned of the Hillsborough County School Board in Florida banning a book titled “This Book Is Gay,” from all public middle schools in the area. The book addresses issues adolescents feel about sexuality and gender.

Given the nature of how books and information is found online by teens in 2023, banning these books seems to mostly be about fulfilling a political agenda while making kids feel ashamed of who they are.

It’s also great to see other local community leaders and organizations speak out, like The Village Bookstore of Pleasantville and the Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival.

“The festival is proud and grateful for the Town of New Castle, NY’s statement against book bans,” a statement from the book festival read. “We believe we are one of the first towns in New York to have done this.”

Examiner reporter Abby Luby has that story.

On that cheery note, have a good day, all.