Trio from Lincoln Center Chamber Music to Visit Pawling in March

The Pawling Concert Series will welcome Wu Han, Arnaud Sussmann and David Finckel on March 18 at 8 p.m. for a program of music by Beethoven, Saint-Saens, and Mendelssohn.

Pianist Wu Han and cellist David Finckel have been artistic co-directors of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center since 2004. They appear annually at the world’s most prestigious concert series and venues, as soloists and as chamber musicians. They often collaborate with violinist Arnaud Sussmann, winner of an Avery Fisher Career Grant, whose sound was described by a reviewer as “old-school, reminiscent of vintage recordings by Heifetz or Kreisler.”

This PCS concert is sponsored by Jean and Gordon Douglas and will take place at Gardiner Theater on the Trinity Pawling School campus. Ticket purchase, directions to the school, and information on our April concert are available online at www.pawlingconcertseries.org.

For the protection of the audience and musicians, the Pawling Concert Series requires that all who attend the concert are fully vaccinated and wear masks when in Gardiner Theater. Concert goers must show proof of vaccination.

The Pawling Concert Series is presented, in part, through funding from the New York State Council on the Arts and is generously underwritten by Andron Construction, The Dann Foundation, and Joseph Meunier & Sons.