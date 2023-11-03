Transparency, Public Service Make Kearns Clear Choice in Carmel

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

The purpose of this writing is to shed some light on an important choice facing Carmel voters. I firmly believe that the upcoming election will give the town’s voters a unique opportunity to cast a vote for the future by voting for Robert Kearns, Republican candidate for Carmel Town Board.

One of Rob’s many fine qualities is he is always available and welcoming of all. Rob is like a breath of fresh air in a time when voters feel their voices go unheard. Rob is not just a name on the ballot; he is a military veteran who has shown unwavering commitment to his country and community. His years of service in the armed forces have instilled in him the discipline, leadership and sense of duty that we need in our representatives.

Rob’s experience, along with his commitment to transparency and open government, make him an obvious choice on Election Day.

Sincerely,

Gordon A. Moccio

Kent Lakes