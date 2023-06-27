Traffic Problems Will Persist and Worsen With Underhill Farm

The residents of Underhill Avenue and adjoining streets, one of the most densely populated areas of Yorktown, are opposed to the 148 housing units and commercial proposal that would comprise Underhill Farm. It will certainly destroy our quality of life.

Currently, our area is a traffic nightmare. Many times during the day it will take 10 minutes for residents of Overhill, French Hill, Rochambeau and Cardinal Court to exit or enter their streets. The left turn to the Taconic State Parkway is impossible.

Of course, residents of other areas of Yorktown who are in favor of Underhill Farm do not have to deal with the horrific traffic – if they aware of the problem. Underhill Farm proposes to restructure the intersection of Route 118 and Underhill Avenue, but adding 148 units will only increase the traffic nightmare.

The only way to alleviate the problem is to decrease the number of units and eliminate the commercial component. Residents of Underhill are in agreement with this. We spoke at the last Planning Board meeting but were not interviewed for the article “Residents Remain Divided on Underhill Farm Project.”

In addition, Underhill is a busy road with local traffic from United Parcel, BOCES and the Optum medical facility. Exiting onto Underhill from Rochambeau Road are the Yorkridge Apartments, Woods II, Scenic View and Overhill condominiums.

So, yes, there are many condominiums in the area, and a block away is the Beaver Ridge senior apartments. Do we really need more condominiums?

Louise Fang

50-year Yorktown resident