Town of Kent Police Mourn Deaths of K-9 Companions

The Town of Kent Police Department is mourning the deaths of its two beloved K-9 companions.

K-9 Radar, who joined the force in 2013 and retired in 2022, succumbed to an aggressive illness March 21. A few days earlier, on March 19, K-9 Maverick, who had been in service since August 2017, died after an unexpected medical emergency.

Both dogs were German Shepherd/Belgian Malinous Mixes who were paid by a Kent resident.

Radar was purchased from Connecticut K-9 Services and completed a 16-week patrol school course with Sgt. Alex VanderWoude, followed by a six-week Narcotics Detection school course with the Yonkers Police Department.

“During his successful and decorated career, K-9 Radar recovered narcotics, apprehended felons, and reunited lost loved ones with their families. Aside from K9 Radar’s greatest contributions to our community, he was known for having a gentle side and a gentle heart,” Kent Police stated on Facebook. “

“Rest easy Radar, thank you for your service and commitment to not only to the Town of Kent Police Department, but to our community. You will truly be missed,” police continued. “It has been a devastating week for the Town Of Kent Police. We thank you all for your support.

Maverick, who was seven years old, and Sgt Corey Ashe also completed a 16-week patrol school course with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, along with a six-week Narcotics Detection school with the New York Police Department.

“K-9 Maverick and Sergeant Ashe developed a strong bond immediately. K-9 Maverick had a successful and decorated career. K-9 Maverick made a considerable impact to our community not only while on patrol, but at community events as well,” police stated. “Just last month K-9 Maverick successfully tracked a suspect after a domestic disturbance, leading to the apprehension of the subject.”

“K-9 Maverick’s work ethic was matched only by his joy. When he wasn’t on patrol, he loved being with his family. The Town of Kent Police Department will miss him dearly and be forever grateful for his service,” police added.

Both K-9’s assisted the Kent Police and surrounding communities with locating stolen property, tracking missing children and criminal suspects and detecting narcotics.