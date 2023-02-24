Tony Award Winner Benanti to Perform at WPPAC

We are part of The Trust Project

The White Plains Performing Arts Center (WPPAC) has announced An Evening with Tony Award Winner Laura Benanti on Saturday, March 4.

Tony® Award-winner and five-time Tony Award® nominee Benanti is a highly celebrated stage and screen actress. Benanti can currently be seen in Netflix’s Worth starring opposite Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, and Amy Ryan, as well as in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film Tick, Tick…Boom!

Since making her Broadway debut at the age of 18 in The Sound of Music, Benanti has gone on to star in numerous musicals and stage plays, including Lincoln Center’s production of My Fair Lady, Steve Martin’s hit Broadway play Meteor Shower, She Loves Me, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, The Wedding Singer, Nine, Swing! and Into the Woods. Benanti earned the 2008 Tony® Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical, a Drama Desk Award, and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her revelatory portrayal of Louise in Gypsy opposite Patti LuPone.

The evening’s performance will feature songs from many Broadway musicals, jazz influenced torch songs and comedic takes on beloved favorites and standards with a liberal dose of her charming wit and humor.

Benanti will play the White Plains Performing Arts Center for one night only on Saturday, March 4, at 8 p.m.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station.

For tickets, visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11 a.m.-6 p.m.), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600.

This is a press release provided by the organization. It has been lightly edited and is being published by Examiner Media as a public service.