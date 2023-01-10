Today’s Things: More A.I. Talk, P’ville Board Seat, Kisco Food Pantry, For the Birds

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

First off, thanks for all of your outreach commenting on yesterday’s “Stone’s Throw” column where I interviewed the ChatGPT chatbot.

It feels sort of like the existence-disrupting moment in tech when Google emerged, revolutionizing access to the world’s information — and the world’s misinformation.

While all the uneasiness is more than well-earned and justified, the bottom line is A.I. has arrived, and hiding from it won’t help mitigate the consequences.

Ignoring artificial intelligence’s sophisticated arrival as a journalist in 2023 would be like a librarian in the late 90s trying to pretend search engines didn’t exist. A fruitless approach for the long term, even if it feels good and seems reasonable enough for a passing moment in time.

The nostalgia associated with, say, clutching to the card catalog would be understandable but doesn’t help as a practical matter.

Meanwhile, a quick thank you to Examiner+ reader and my friend and colleague in communications Nancy Shenker for alerting me to this morning’s report of Microsoft’s interest in plunging an additional $10 billion — TEN BILLION! — into ChatGPT owner OpenAI.

The company is apparently looking to incorporate the GPT3-based chatbot into its search engine Bing, Semafor reported.

About three and a half years ago Microsoft had invested $1 billion in OpenAI to, as the company said at the time, “support us building artificial general intelligence (AGI) with widely distributed economic benefits.”

Way back in the Stone Age, in 2017, Shenker proved her futurist bonafides by authoring a book on the topic, with “Embrace the Machine: 111 Ways AI Will Change Your Marketing Job.” (Shenker runs theONswitch marketing, which she founded here in Westchester).

A synopsis on Amazon of Shenker’s book captures what has generally developed into my newer feelings on the topic: “Don’t deny that the change is coming. How can you survive and prosper? Accept AI, learn about it, and embrace the machine…”

I’ll admit the “embrace” part of the equation is hard for me — it feels more like acceptance for now — but I guess that’s just quibbling over semantics. There’s no getting around the need to eventually understand and use what will become an omnipresent technology.

That all said, it should be safe to keep your head buried in the sand for some extended chunk of time, if that’s any comfort. Keeping grip on the flip phone or the rotary phone or the telegraph a few years longer than your friends and family is more than manageable, and often preferable. But eventually, there’s a reckoning.

Alright, switching gears now to a handful of this week’s fresh pieces — nice job by Examiner reporter Abby Luby for quickly reporting out Francesca Hagadus’s decision to throw her hat in the ring for a seat on the Village Board after we were alerted to the Pleasantville resident’s candidacy on Facebook late in the weekend.

Two Pleasantville Village Board seats are up for re-election in March. The incumbents are Nicole Asquith and Paul Alvarez.

And it appears as if Pleasantville continues its rare tradition of generally respectful local election campaigns, largely devoid of severe mudslinging. What a novel idea!

“I do have a lot of respect for my opponents,” Hagadus noted. “They are hard-working, good people.”

We also have news about the leadership at the Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry, and at a critical time. Examiner Editor-in-Chief Martin Wilbur reports about Katharine Fontaine becoming the pantry’s first executive director yesterday.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, the pantry helped about 600 families a week, which eclipsed the 550 weekly recipients during the height of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.

Steep inflation during the past year pressured family finances.

“The increase in the number of people relying on our food distribution over the last three years is staggering, and I am humbled by the opportunity for my skills to be used in service to my community,” said Fontaine, an Armonk resident for about 20 years and who represented St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church when serving on the pantry board.

Lastly, did you know we have a monthly bird column? OK, “birding” might be a niche interest but Ossining’s Brian Kluepfel is a terrific writer and his passion for the topic jumps off the page.

“On this cold winter’s day, I pay tribute to this beautiful bird, amazed, indeed that we once had wild parrots in New York,” Brian writes.

So, to just tie a little bow around today’s newsletter, let’s say that while accepting change wrought by A.I. is important, it’s even more important to remember the uniquely human empathy and community-mindedness affiliated with supporting initiatives like food local pantries, public service, or just watching the birds fly by.

And yes, A.I. helped me (only a tad) with that prior paragraph. The rest was all me! #Teamwork.