Is it just me, or did this first half of January zip by incredibly fast? A second ago we were ringing in the new year, and all of a sudden 2023 is already taking early shape. New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul established her policy agenda for this next spin around the globe during her State of the State address in Albany last Tuesday.

She announced a plan to build 800,000 units of new housing over the next 10 years.

But some local governments are bracing for a showdown as the governor insists that municipalities must achieve certain benchmarks in developing new units.

Hochul said the state has created about 1.2 million jobs over the past decade but has built only about 400,000 new units. The dearth of new housing has driven up prices, making it difficult for moderate-income families to remain in New York, the governor stated.

The Democratic governor negatively name-checked Westchester, Putnam, Nassau, and Suffolk counties for granting fewer building permits per capita between 2010 and 2018 than virtually all counties in comparable high-priced suburbs in southern California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, and northern Virginia.

But the resistance to Hochul’s plan transcends typical partisan lines.

North Castle Supervisor Michael Schiliro, a Democrat, was one of the leading local critics of last year’s accessory dwelling unit proposal.

And in her e-mail report to the community last Thursday, New Castle Supervisor Lisa Katz said she was surprised to hear that housing proposals are likely to be back in the governor’s budget.

“While the actual legislation has not yet been made available, we are certain that these proposals will once again try to override Municipal Home Rule and local zoning powers,” Katz stated.

State lawmakers Examiner Editor-in-Chief Martin Wilbur reached out to, for their part, are reserving judgment.

In a separate article on a related issue, Martin also prepared a piece about the Mt. Kisco Village Board’s deliberation over local accessory dwelling unit legislation proposed by Mayor Gina Picinich during the board’s first public meeting last Monday.

Late last year the mayor cited the need for the village to protect itself against action the state might take on the issue.

One of the mayor’s goals is to increase and diversify housing stock while giving older homeowners the opportunity to generate additional income through renting.

“There are situations where seniors or older folks who have a reduced income want to be able to stay in their house, and one of the ways in which they can do that is to create an apartment and rent that out within their home,” she said.

Trustee Anne Bianchi expressed skepticism the legislation would have its desired effect.

Meanwhile, Examiner reporter Abby Luby produced a follow-up on last week’s report about the Putnam Valley School District taking legal action against major chemical companies — harmful contaminants were discovered in Putnam Valley Elementary School well water more than two years ago.

This week’s piece chronicles how test results of the water at a Putnam Valley residential community and summer camp revealed elevated levels of two chemicals.

And in case you missed it last week, we also published a piece about local legislation that might result from the wild George Santos affair.

As reports begin to emerge of Santos trying to elevate his significance and protect his political future by casting himself anew as a figure of the far-right — this guy really loves playing weird games of make-believe — a proposal from Westchester officials seems worth revisiting.

Draft legislation is being crafted that would require a candidate for county executive or county legislator to file a resume with the Board of Ethics.

County Executive George Latimer said the two branches of county government are hashing out the details of a proposal so someone like Santos, who made wild and dubious claims about his background and experience en route to his election to Congress from New York’s 3rd Congressional District, could be more easily exposed during a campaign.

“If we can lock this into place, we can say we learned something from this experience of what’s happened in this congressional situation,” Latimer said.

Lastly, since not everyone clicks at first prompt, I’m gonna give another self-shout to my “Stone’s Throw” column from earlier this week.

If you’re interested in what’s unfolding in local healthcare, you’ll want to be sure to read this piece, and learn about the Optum/CareMount employment contract we obtained — a pact doctors call “restrictive.” But be sure to set aside a good 20 minutes if you want to read through the entire opus, and see why doctors I spoke to feel “trapped.”

The piece opens on Dec. 4, 2020, when 264 CareMount shareholders — the healthcare group’s doctors — awoke to a potentially exciting, enriching, and career-altering day they hoped would ultimately produce better service for patients.

Spoiler alert: It didn’t work out that way.

Have a good day.