Tigers Football Finally Gets that Elusive Win!

The White Plains High School Football Team celebrated Senior Night, on Thursday, Oct. 26. The Tigers 14 senior players and four senior members of the Cheerleading Squad certainly had much to celebrate when they beat Ramapo High School, 21-20, to win their first and only game this season.

It was an exciting day and evening at Loucks Memorial Field on Thursday. Earlier that afternoon the White Plains Boys Soccer Team advanced to the Section 1 AA Finals by beating Horace Greely, 1-0, in double-overtime in the Semifinals. Alex Sagnibene’s header on a pass from Alejandro Torres at 9:29 in the second overtime won the game for the Tigers.

Unfortunately, the Tigers Soccer Team did not have as much success in the Section 1 AA Finals. They lost to Yorktown, 2-1 in overtime in the Championship game, on Saturday.

On Thursday evening on Loucks Field, the Tigers football team (1-9) was in jeopardy of going winless for the first time in school history. They were 0-8, when they secured a ninth postseason non-playoff format game against Ramapo High School.

In a game that saw a total of four touchdowns scored in the final 2:39 of the game, two by each team. “Mr. Undeniable” junior Elizah Gordon took a final dash and ran 73 yards from scrimmage for a touchdown with 18 seconds left on the clock to win the game for the Tigers.

“I just wanted to win for everybody! I just wanted to win this game to see everybody happy, especially for the seniors because it is their last year and last game,” thrilled Gordon, after the game.

The only drawback to Gordon’s 73-yard sprint for the winning TD was that nobody had a stopwatch on “Mr. Undeniable” to time that run. The Tigers will end their 2017 season 1-9, but that one win is a big win for the Tigers Football Program.