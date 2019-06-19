The Examiner News

SMALL NEWS IS BIG NEWS

You are here: Home / Generic / Tigers 2019 All-Section and All-League Softball and Baseball Players Honored – Ted O’Donnell League “Coach of the Year”

Tigers 2019 All-Section and All-League Softball and Baseball Players Honored – Ted O’Donnell League “Coach of the Year”

By

WPHS Varsity Head Softball Coach Ted O’Donnell (front) was selected 2019 Conference 1 League 1-D “Coach of the Year.” O’Donnell is flanked by members of his coaching staff, including Assistant Coach Michael “Skip” Stevens and Volunteer Assistant Coach Chris Rowan and their League 1 D Championship Softball Team. Albert Coqueran Photos

On June 5, at the Section 1 Awards Dinner held at the Westchester Manor, in Hasting-on-the Hudson, four members of the 2019 League 1 D Champion White Plains High School Softball Team were honored with All-Section Awards and two members received All-Section Honorable Mention distinction, as well as eight players selected All-League. Besides the Lady Tigers players pictured: sophomore centerfielder Amanda LeMark and freshman rightfielder Kiersten Hardy were also selected All-League this season.

More importantly, the entire 2019 Varsity Softball Team made the NYSPHSAA Scholar Athletic Team with a weighted team average of 101.54, while participating in a combined 33 Advanced Placement and Honors Classes.

No wonder, WPHS Head Softball Coach Ted O’Donnell, who led the Lady Tigers to the Section 1 Finals for the first time since 2007, was awarded League 1-D “Coach of the Year.”

Also, Tigers Baseball ace pitcher Anthony Burgio was selected as All-Section and League 1-D ”Pitcher of the Year” as well as Conference 1 AA “Pitcher of the Year.”

WPHS freshman second baseman Alexa Galligani selected All-Section, All-League and League 1-D Co-Player of the Year in 2019. In 23 games this season, Galligani batted .606 with a .696 OBP, with 43 hits, including 17 doubles, three triples, three homeruns and 20 walks with 23 RBIs. Galligani as a freshman has proven to be one of the best contact hitters in Section 1.

Ella Utschig, the WPHS freshman Varsity Softball pitcher was selected All-Section,
All-League and League 1-D “Pitcher of the Year” this season. Utschig in 23 games this season compiled a record of 16-3 with nine shutouts to her credit. The freshman righty struck-out 187 batters, while maintaining an 1.42 ERA throughout the season. At the plate Utschig batted .346 with 27 hits, including five doubles and two homeruns with 22 RBIs.

WPHS Baseball ace pitcher Anthony Burgio was selected All-Section, All-League and League “Pitcher of the Year” as well as, Conference 1 Class AA “Pitcher of the Year” and Section 1 AA Runner-up Pitcher of the Year. Burgio will be pitching locally next season for the Mavericks of Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry.

Share