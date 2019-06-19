Tigers 2019 All-Section and All-League Softball and Baseball Players Honored – Ted O’Donnell League “Coach of the Year”

On June 5, at the Section 1 Awards Dinner held at the Westchester Manor, in Hasting-on-the Hudson, four members of the 2019 League 1 D Champion White Plains High School Softball Team were honored with All-Section Awards and two members received All-Section Honorable Mention distinction, as well as eight players selected All-League. Besides the Lady Tigers players pictured: sophomore centerfielder Amanda LeMark and freshman rightfielder Kiersten Hardy were also selected All-League this season.

More importantly, the entire 2019 Varsity Softball Team made the NYSPHSAA Scholar Athletic Team with a weighted team average of 101.54, while participating in a combined 33 Advanced Placement and Honors Classes.

No wonder, WPHS Head Softball Coach Ted O’Donnell, who led the Lady Tigers to the Section 1 Finals for the first time since 2007, was awarded League 1-D “Coach of the Year.”

Also, Tigers Baseball ace pitcher Anthony Burgio was selected as All-Section and League 1-D ”Pitcher of the Year” as well as Conference 1 AA “Pitcher of the Year.”