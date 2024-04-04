Three Presidents, Stephen Colbert, Radio City, Make a Historic Moment

We are part of The Trust Project

By Michael Gold

Three Presidents showed up in New York City, all at the same time and at the same place, with Stephen Colbert directing the conversation as if this was a talk show, which it kind of was, on a rain-soaked evening at Radio City Music Hall last Thursday.

Actually, it was a fundraiser for President Biden’s re-election campaign.

President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Chappaqua resident Bill Clinton rose to the stage on a hidden elevator, which caused the 5,000 Biden supporters who filled the hall to cheer with approval.

“Three Presidents are here in New York City and not one of them is here to appear in court,” Colbert joked.

President Biden then took up the argument against former President Donald Trump by reminding the audience that he ran for President because Trump claimed that there “were very fine people on both sides” of the Charlottesville demonstration by neo-Nazis shouting “the Jews will not replace us!”

“This guy denies global warming. He wants to take away reproductive rights,” Biden said.

Former President Obama jumped in to the conversation, saying, Biden’s “done an outstanding job.”

“We have a low unemployment rate, a record number of jobs” under the Biden Administration. Also, Obama said Biden has expanded healthcare and worked to lower prescription drug prices.

Then Obama went on to describe the Republican Party as “a party that seems unconcerned with the essence of America – democracy.”

Former President Clinton said that Biden’s “been good for America. President Biden inherited a mess.” Clinton said COVID-19 had devastated the country under Trump, and Biden had to “put Humpty-Dumpty back together again.”

When a few protestors stormed the balconies of the hall, despite the heavy presence of Secret Service officers, many in full tactical police gear patrolling the building, shouting unintelligibly, all three Presidents spoke to the issue of Israel and Gaza.

Biden said he was working to get more food and medicine to Gaza. He also explained that “Israel’s very existence is at stake,” but he also wants to “stop the deaths of innocent children and civilians.”

“There must be a post-Gaza plan and a two-state solution,” Biden said, which generated widespread applause.

Obama explained the pressures of being President.

“It’s a lonely seat. The world has a lot of joy, but also tragedy.”

He described the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel as a “massacre of unbelievable cruelty,” but he also urged that the world work toward a political solution that will “let both people live in peace side by side.”

Obama then spoke directly to the protestors.

“You can’t just talk and not listen. That’s what the other side does,” he said.

Biden, Obama said, “is willing to listen to all sides and find common ground. We should value that decency in Joe Biden.”

Clinton said of Biden, “He really cares about preserving the existence of Israel and giving the Palestinians self-determination.”

Turning the conversation back to former President Trump, Colbert said he was afraid some Americans were suffering from “Trumpnesia.”

Biden said “We had no president on Jan. 6,” when Trump urged his followers to storm the Capitol to prevent the certification of the Electoral College vote.

He described the scene at the Capitol, saying there was “broken glass and shattered statues” as Trump’s followers rampaged through the building. Now, Trump is calling the Jan. 6 rioters “patriots,” and wants to pardon those sentenced for their actions, Biden said.

“Trump says he’s going to be a dictator on the first day,” if he regains the Presidency, Biden said. “He has a perverse view of the world.”

Obama said that while America isn’t perfect, the nation contains the “radical idea that you can get people from all over the world” to live together under laws and representative government.

“America is an idea,” Biden said. “All men and women are created equal. Our diversity is our strength.”

Clinton reinforced Biden’s argument, saying, “We all live under the same set of rules, and we treat each other with respect.”

The conversation then turned to the president’s thoughts on today’s Republican Party.

“Joe Biden has bent over backwards to work with the other party,” Clinton pointed out, and “is building all these chip plants around America, whereas Trump said, ‘Let’s have a problem, not a solution on the border.’”

Obama said, “Who is going to look out for you?” Biden is trying to make sure everybody gets a chance to succeed, he said, “who sees you and cares about you. I’m pretty sure the other guy doesn’t.”

“I want to build an economy from the middle class out,” Biden said.

He also explained the rationale for his proposal to tax the rich.

“It’s time for the super wealthy to pay their fair share,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, speaking as a warm-up act before the main event, said another Trump presidency would be a “disaster for America.” Schumer extolled Biden’s accomplishments, including “the largest infrastructure bill in decades. The Chips and Science Act brought jobs back to America.”

House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who represents a Brooklyn district, said Biden was working to create “an economy that works for all Americans.” He also said gun safety and reproductive rights are on the ballot later this year.

Comedian Mindy Kaling, who also appeared on stage before the main event, said as a parent of young children, she wants her kids to have reproductive rights.

“(We’re) fighting to preserve what we love about our country,” Kaling said.

Singers Lizzo, Queen Latifah, Ben Platt, Lea Michele and Cynthia Ervio all performed as well.

When asked by e-mail what is the single biggest issue for New York in November’s election, New York State Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs, wrote, “There is no issue in this election more important than the preservation of our democracy. Trump on the ballot this year will motivate our base and generate a stark, clear choice between taking this country forward or sending it backward to a very dark place with unknown consequences. Once the public begins paying attention to this campaign and to the truth about President Biden’s record, I am confident that not only will he win, but his victory over Trump and the extreme right wing of the Republican Party will be much larger than anyone, at this moment, can imagine.”