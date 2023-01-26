Three Political Newcomers Nominated by Yorktown Democrats

News Article Article pages that do not meet specifications for other Trust Project Type of Work labels and also do not fit within the general news category.

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Three residents with no political experience were nominated by the Yorktown Democratic Committee to vie for three seats on the Town Board in November.

“The election of these candidates will mark a significant change of direction for our town’s government by electing people that bring a fresh perspective, new ideas, compassion, and the energy needed to meet the challenges we face in 2023 and beyond,” said Democratic Committee Co-Chair Mark Lieberman.

Heading the ticket for supervisor is Jann Mirchandani, a small business owner for more than 20 years and a married mother of two Yorktown High School graduates.

Mirchandani, who will likely square off against newly appointed Supervisor Tom Diana, currently serves on the Executive Board of the Greater Hudson Valley Council Boy Scouts of America (BSA) as the Council Commissioner, the first female to hold that position. She previously served on the Merger Task Force responsible for completing a feasibility study and ultimately working to oversee the merger between the Westchester-Putnam Council BSA and the Hudson Valley Council BSA. She is on the Boards of the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce and the Black Diamonds Academic Success and is an active member of the Business Council of Westchester and the Association of Development Officers.

Running for two available Town Board positions are Steve Shaw and Tom Marron.

Shaw, who has lived in Yorktown for 29 years, is a project manager and corporate trainer for a large legal solutions firm. He and his wife, Jennifer, who grew up in Yorktown, are the parents of students at Yorktown High School and Mildred Strang Middle School.

Marron, a 20-year resident, is a high school English special education teacher in the Greenburgh School District. A leader in the scouting community in Yorktown, Marron serves as a building representative for the Graham School Federation of Teachers and is a member of the Union’s Executive Committee.

The most experienced candidate on the ticket is Town Clerk Diana Quast, who has served in that capacity since 2016. Prior to that, she was Deputy Town Clerk since 2003.

“There is a reason why the results of our General Election Candidate Nominating Convention for Town Supervisor, Council, Clerk and Justice were unanimously nominated–these accomplished candidates are all highly qualified and committed to making our town a wonderful place to live now and in the future,” said Committee Co-Chair Marni Rabin-Marron. “These strong candidates are dedicated to ensuring we have a local government that is responsive to the needs of all our neighbors.”