Three Indicted for Murder of Peekskill Man in January

Three men were indicted last week by a Westchester County Grand Jury on charges connected to the Jan. 29 murder of a 35-year-old Peekskill resident.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 29, Peekskill police officers responded to the 100 block of Spring St. on 911 calls of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered Ricky Brickhouse with an apparent gunshot wound to his back.

Officers performed life saving measures on Brickhouse and transported him in a marked police car to New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and then Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he succumbed to his wounds three hours later.

Early in the investigation, on Jan. 31, a potential suspect and vehicle was identified. The Westchester County Department of Public Safety reported observing the vehicle traveling south on the Sprain Brook Parkway.

Following a pursuit, the vehicle was stopped and three male occupants were detained on the Sprain in Greenburgh.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said Arnold Fernandez, 19, of Peekskill, who fired three shots at Brickhouse, hitting him once, was indicted for Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, in the Second Degree, both felonies.

Errick Lowe, 26, of Cortlandt, and Omar Williams, 20, of Peekskill, were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Peekskill detectives learned in their investigation that Fernandez and Brickhouse were familiar with each other, and the shooting was not a random incident.

Fernandez and Williams were remanded to Westchester County Jail, while bail was set for Lowe.