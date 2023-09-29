Thousands Expected at Annual Support-A-Walk at FDR Park

For 29 years, it has been one of the region’s feel-good gathering of love and hope for individuals and families affected in some way by cancer.

Support-A-Walk, the largest fundraiser for Yorktown-based Support Connection, was founded by local residents as a way to focus attention on breast and ovarian cancer. Since the organization was founded in 1996, thousands of people locally and across the country have received help from Support Connection, which offers free and confidential support services to people affected by breast, ovarian or gynecological cancer,

“Each year as we prepare for the Support-A-Walk, I reflect on the incredible Power of Caring,” said Support Connection’s longtime Executive Director Kathy Quinn. “Back in 1995, when Rich Adamski and Nancy Heller spearheaded the first Walk, they used that money to help create Support Connection. The Support-A-Walk continues to be the engine that keeps our organization running. It truly is a remarkable event that brings out the best in people.”

This year’s walk will take place on Sunday, Oct. 1 at FDR State Park in Yorktown. Pre-walk activities kickoff at 9 a.m., while the walk starts promptly at 10 a.m.

The financial goal of the walk is $250,000. Of every dollar donated, 88¢ directly funds support services. Support Connection does not receive funds from any national cancer organizations including Relay for Life, Susan G. Komen, or Making Strides.

Teams are formed to honor friends or family members who are battling cancer or died from the disease. The walk path is lined with signs that pay tribute to survivors and loved ones.

“I began walking in 1995 in loving honor of my dear friend, Isabel, who is the reason I helped establish Support Connection,” Quinn said. “When we opened our doors in 1996, little did we realize how many lives we would touch. As our mission statement reflects, we help change fear to hope. Years later our dedicated professional peer counselors have offered help and support to over 12,000 individuals as well as their families and friends. The counselors have had cancer and provide empathetic, educated guidance for as long as a person needs them. I am so grateful for every step our walkers take and to everyone who donates to the Walk. The impact they make is tremendous.”

This year’s Walk Ambassadors are Carrie and Bella Tropea and Nancy Stingone. Honorary Chairpersons are Kacey Morabito Grean of 100.7 WHUD and Chereese Jervis-Hill of Events to Remember.

In addition to the adults and youngsters who walk at FDR Park, people will be walking in neighborhoods nationwide Sunday for Support Connection. Over the last few years, people have walked in more than 25 states.

To learn more about the Support-A-Walk, or to donate or participate, visit www.supportconnection.org/support-a-walk, or contact Support Connection: 914-962-6402 or walk@supportconnection.org.