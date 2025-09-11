This Week’s Local Matters Westchester Podcast: A New Local Paper Turns One 

When the Record-Review closed, the Bedford area lost a trusted source of local news. One year ago this week, The Recorder — a nonprofit founded by Ed Baum, Lloyd Trufelman, and Karen Sabath, with veteran editor Thane Grauel helping lead the newsroom — stepped in to fill that gap.

In this week’s episode of Local Matters Westchester, co-hosts Adam Stone (publisher of The Examiner) and Martin Wilbur (former Examiner editor-in-chief, now a senior reporter at The Recorder — yes, it’s an incestuous local media world) talk with Editorial Director Ed Baum and Publisher Lloyd Trufelman about how it all began, why they chose the nonprofit model, the story behind the name, how they’re inspired by the legacy of a 19th-century Katonah Recorder, and what they’ve learned in their first year.