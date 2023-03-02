This Weekend’s Best Bets

We are part of The Trust Project

Make a new home for some beautiful feathered friends, unwind with some rip-roaring stand-up, and enjoy a matinee theater production in a stunning venue.

1. Make ‘n Take Bluebird Nesting Boxes (SAT 3/4)

Learn the needs of bluebirds and their constant struggle for nesting habitats, and build a birdbox for them for your own backyard. All materials will be provided to make a box. Participants must register by calling (914) 967-8720. There’s a limit of one bluebird box per household to take home. All programs meet at the Visitor Center. Held from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m.

Edith G. Read Wildlife Sanctuary

1 Playland Pkwy

Rye

2. Stand Up Comedy Showcase (FREE) (SAT 3/4)

Enjoy a few laughs at the 9th Stand Up Comedy Showcase, held at the Dobbs Ferry Public Library’s Community Room. Featuring comedians: Sean Conran, Jessie Murphy, Tim Deery, Murf, Andrew Steiner, and Alex Kollar. From 8 to 9:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30; first-come, first-served seating. Sign-up required: email dobref@wlsmail.org to sign up (max 2 people/sign up). Intended for 18+.

Dobbs Ferry Public Library

55 Main St

Dobbs Ferry

3. Winter Theatre at Lyndhurst: Tartuffe (SUN 3/5)

M&M Performing Arts brings Tartuffe, Molière’s timely, classic farce about seduction, hypocrisy, and deception, in a ridiculously hilarious new adaptation to Lyndhurst Mansion. The play is staged in Lyndhurst’s exquisite Grand Picture Gallery. Showtimes 2:00 and 5:00 p.m.

Lyndhurst

635 S. Broadway

Tarrytown

