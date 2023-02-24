This Weekend’s Best Bets

We are part of The Trust Project

Add to your sports memorabilia collection, get artistic with the kids, and unwind to the folk and pop ballads of Grammy winner Shawn Colvin.

1. Sports Card and Memorabilia Show (SAT 2/25)

Sports Card and Memorabilia Show, featuring more than 200 tables of cards, memorabilia, merchandise, and onsite autograph authentication. From 10 am to 4 pm. Admission $15; kids under 12 are free.

Westchester Marriott

670 White Plains Rd

Tarrytown

2. Family Art Workshop at the Hudson River Museum (SAT 2/25)

Join Hudson River Museum educators for drop-in art-making in a variety of media. For families and children of all ages. From 1 to 4 pm. Program is free with general admission to the museum.

Hudson River Museum

511 Warburton Ave

Yonkers

3. Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz: Together In Concert (SUN 2/26)

Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn, and Sarah Jarosz come together onstage for a special evening. Grammy winner Shawn Colvin’s songs like “Sunny Came Home” are slow-release works that become treasured, lifetime companions for their listeners. After winning a Grammy for his soulful ballad “Walking in Memphis,” Marc Cohn solidified his place as one of this generation’s most compelling singer-songwriters. Though just barely in her thirties, Texas native Sarah Jarosz has compiled a remarkable career, winning four Grammy Awards in both the Americana and Folk categories. Show starts at 7 pm. Tickets: $55 and up.

Tarrytown Music Hall

13 Main St

Tarrytown

