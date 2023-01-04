Third Annual Restaurant Month Kicks Off in White Plains

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Seventeen restaurants in downtown White Plains will be participating in the Third Annual Restaurant Month, spearheaded by the White Plains Business Improvement District (BID).

The special promotion of prix fixe lunches and dinners runs from Jan. 3. To Jan. 31.

“Come out and experience the best of downtown White Plains!” the BID stated.

The meals being offered include $22.95 lunches, $32.95 dinners and $42.95 second tier dinners.

Eleven of the dining establishments are on Mamaroneck Ave.: Brazen Fox; Cantina Taco & Tequila Bar; Delicias Del Jireh; Freebird Kitchen and Bar; Hudson Grille; Lazy Boy Saloon; Lilly’s; Little Drunken Chef; Morton’s The Steakhouse; Ron Blacks Beer Hall; and Sundance Kitchen & Cantina.

Also participating are Alex Lounge on East Post Rd.; Bellos Mexican Grill at City Plaza; Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant, Colombian House, and Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar on Main St.; and Dunne’s Pub on Shapham Pl.

For more information, visit wpbid.com/events/restaurant-month-2023/.