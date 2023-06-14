They Can’t Lose: 63-0 Pleasantville Girls’ Soccer Finishes Amazing Run

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Hannah Getman

When asked to name the greatest sports teams of all time, some may say the ‘85 Chicago Bears, the ‘27 Yankees, the ‘96 Bulls, or the ‘72 Lakers. These teams won titles, set win streaks, and featured some of the greatest athletes of all time.

However, they all have another thing in common: they lost. Not a single one of the best teams ever went undefeated. That would make a team, in any sport, with a 63-0 record an anomaly, able to accomplish what very few have ever done.

This is exactly what the sixth-grade Green Machine, a girls’ Westchester Soccer Youth League team from Pleasantville, has done over their four years together.

In their run as a team from 8U to 12U, the girls have never lost a game, outscoring opponents 314-58, and so far this season have outscored teams 34-2. They are the real deal.

This team stood out from the very beginning. The girls have been playing together since they were four years old, beating teams left and right, before they were officially established as the Green Machine in the Fall of 2019.

Coaches Griffin Murray and Lauri Schultz recall, “We knew we had so many talented players even back when they were in 1st and 2nd grade. They would play 5 v 5 games against neighboring towns and stood out even in those games.”

This season, Green Machine is 7-0, with just three games left to play and cap off their amazing run before their players move on to play modified sports in middle school. What makes their run even more impressive is the fact that the girls play at the highest division level against the most competitive teams in the area. On top of this, they’ve achieved this record under volunteer coaches who began coaching because their daughters are on the team.

“Watching them is like watching a professional sports team,” says parent Tom Lawler. “It’s truly incredible to see how good these girls are.”

Playing together for so long has created an incredible dynamic between the athletes on the team. “This is the most incredibly unselfish group of girls that I’ve seen play at this age. They pass the ball beautifully and support each other’s accomplishments,” Coach Lauri Schultz said. “Everyone has their role but can also fill gaps when needed.”

This level of poise, maturity, and unselfishness is truly impressive for a town team full of very young players. Player Cary Albaum says, “We connect with each other on and off the field. We know each other so well as players that sometimes we don’t even need to look up for the pass, we know we are all going to be where we need to be.”

The girls truly have become like family to each other. But, it has not always been easy going for this team. Coach Griffin Murray noted.

“Last fall we were losing to Mahopac 3-1 at halftime. It was the first time we were ever losing at halftime of a game,” he said. “The girls stormed back in the second half and ended up winning the game. They always find a way to win. We are the team to beat and teams know how to play against us. But, these girls play tough and don’t back down.”

This toughness and drive to win had been drilled into the team in practice. The coaches also note, “They are in such good condition. which gives them the stamina to compete until the very end of games.”

This team has put in an incredible amount of hard work for their wins and they all have the hearts of competitors. But, their time as a team is coming to an end since many of the girls are aging up and moving on to play sports for Pleasantville Middle School. They have grown up and spent countless hours together.

“I’ll miss not being with them all the time,” says Cary Albaum, “There will be other players to get used to and we won’t be able to flow with each other right away like the Green Machine does.”

When asked about her fondest memory of the team, player Alex Bowins thinks of the team’s 50th win.

“We had all been working super-hard towards the common goal of that win and everyone on the team played an important role in getting to that point,” she said. “It was such a rewarding experience! Coach Griff even pierced his ear to celebrate that win as well.”

She notes that winning is not the only thing she will remember about this team.

“I will always remember the lessons I learned on this team like showing good sportsmanship, supporting your teammates, and always working hard.”

Sports create bonds between everyone involved that can never be broken. The Green Machine is an incredible example of that. They have shown that perseverance, hard work, a drive to win, and a true familial bond can make incredible things happen.

The players, coaches and parents will always look back on this team fondly and know that it has created an incredible foundation for the players to grow in their lives. They all can’t wait to see what the future holds for these girls: In their last three games and beyond.