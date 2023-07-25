There’s Beauty to Behold Despite the Traffic Problems
When I need to get to town
that is, the King and Greeley node.
The quietest way going down:
Seven Bridges, onto Quaker Road.
Rarely need the speed supplied
by the Saw Mill Parkway’s tear.
But I gave it now a ride,
As humble Quaker needs repair.
What dreams have we for Roaring Brook?
Where cars are crowded still.
At least we can stop and take a look:
Wildflowers where once was nil!
The yellow Susans crowd the West;
the pink Cones standing across’ed.
which probably will look their best
When the traffic cones are tossed!
To those who sowed these seeds
I offer my lot of thanks.
We’d do well to slow our speeds,
And pause our blot of tanks.
Maybe an overpass will come
And quicken our little drive
Flowers too, a regal some!
To keep the butterflies alive.
Jon Garfunkel
Chappaqua
