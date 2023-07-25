Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Latest:
Letters

There’s Beauty to Behold Despite the Traffic Problems

Examiner Media

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

When I need to get to town
that is, the King and Greeley node.
The quietest way going down:
Seven Bridges, onto Quaker Road.

Rarely need the speed supplied
by the Saw Mill Parkway’s tear.
But I gave it now a ride,
As humble Quaker needs repair.

What dreams have we for Roaring Brook?
Where cars are crowded still.
At least we can stop and take a look:
Wildflowers where once was nil!

The yellow Susans crowd the West;
the pink Cones standing across’ed.
which probably will look their best
When the traffic cones are tossed!

To those who sowed these seeds
I offer my lot of thanks.
We’d do well to slow our speeds,
And pause our blot of tanks.

Maybe an overpass will come
And quicken our little drive
Flowers too, a regal some!

To keep the butterflies alive.

Jon Garfunkel
Chappaqua

We'd love for you to support our work by joining as a free, partial access subscriber, or by registering as a full access member. Members get full access to all of our content, and receive a variety of bonus perks like free show tickets. Learn more here.

Related News Stories

Cutting Through the Nonsense Surrounding Trump State Park

Letter to the Editor: Proposed Subdivision at Pocantico Lake Park Would Degrade a County Jewel

Cortlandt’s Rationale to Consider Gas Station, Large Solar Project Moratoriums