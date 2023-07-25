There’s Beauty to Behold Despite the Traffic Problems

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

When I need to get to town

that is, the King and Greeley node.

The quietest way going down:

Seven Bridges, onto Quaker Road.

Rarely need the speed supplied

by the Saw Mill Parkway’s tear.

But I gave it now a ride,

As humble Quaker needs repair.

What dreams have we for Roaring Brook?

Where cars are crowded still.

At least we can stop and take a look:

Wildflowers where once was nil!

The yellow Susans crowd the West;

the pink Cones standing across’ed.

which probably will look their best

When the traffic cones are tossed!

To those who sowed these seeds

I offer my lot of thanks.

We’d do well to slow our speeds,

And pause our blot of tanks.

Maybe an overpass will come

And quicken our little drive

Flowers too, a regal some!

To keep the butterflies alive.

Jon Garfunkel

Chappaqua