There Has Always Been Climate Change; it’s Mother Nature at Work

We are part of The Trust Project

Carbon dioxide? A compound that every living breathing creature on earth exhales and is absorbed by trees and other vegetation to produce oxygen and the greening of Earth, the lifeblood of life on Earth and the more the better.

The natural cause of climate is Mother Nature, over which humans have no control. Do humans’ CO2 emissions control the Sahara winds that generate hurricanes in the Americas? Do humans’ CO2 emissions control the jet stream, which generates the weather conditions in the United States? Do humans’ CO2 emissions control the Pacific Ocean, which generates the cyclical El Nino weather conditions in the United States?

Let’s analyze today’s climate:

Drought and forest fires in the Western U.S.: The cause is climate change.

Torrential rains, floods, tornadoes in South, Mid and Eastern U.S.: Cause climate change.

Blizzard conditions across the U.S: Cause climate change.

Torrential rains and floods in Europe: Cause climate change.

Drought in Australia. Cause climate change.

Coldest winter ever in Antarctica. Cause climate change.

It is, has been and always will be Mother Nature at work, and humans have no way to change it.

A few examples of Mother Nature at work:

Indus Valley civilization, 3300 B.C. to 1300 B.C.: Drought and monsoon rains moved away.

An Egyptian kingdom: Collapsed 4,200 years ago from drought.

Cambodian City of Angkor in the early 1400s: Drought.

The Sahara was not always a desert: https://www.nature.com/scitable/knowledge/library/green-sahara-african-humid-periods-paced-by-82884405/

Mayan civilization, 2000 B.C. to 950 A.D.: Drought.\

Cahokia civilization Mid-America, 700 to 1350: Little Ice Age, drought.

Tionku Civilization, South America, 300 B.C. to 1100 A.D.: Drought.

Rapa Nui civilization, Easter Island: Little Ice Age, Drought.

Pueblo Civilization, Colorado Plateau, 300 B.C. to 1225 A.D.: Drought.

Norse Civilization, Greenland, 800 to 1500: Little Ice Age, bitter cold, snow, ice.

In no instance was there evidence of human-producing CO2 causing the climate changes the Earth has experienced during these times.

Patrick Mosman

Pleasantville