The Time Has Arrived to Move on

Hair Design Center began 46 years ago, and in that time, we have seen upwards of three generations come through our doors. I would like to thank each and every one of you who patronized our business for nearly five decades. The time has come for my retirement. I enjoyed my time sharing stories and making those around me smile. I will miss you all dearly.

if you would like to stay in touch with me, find me on Facebook under Osvaldo Benigni.

Grazie. Arrivederci. Ciao.

Aldo Benigni

Hair Design Center

Yorktown Heights