The Low Carb vs. Low Fat Diet Debate: Is Either One Right for You?

Elizabeth DeRobertis, Registered Dietitian

When it comes to finding the right diet to help lose weight, many people tend to fall into one of two categories: following a low-carbohydrate diet plan or going to the low-fat route.

But which approach is right for you? Given that neither one has been conclusively proven to be the best way to shed pounds, the answer can be a little complicated.

A low-carb diet can work for weight loss because:

Reducing carbohydrates helps to reduce levels of insulin, the hormone that signals your body to store fat.

By reducing or eliminating carb-heavy foods (including bread, rice, pasta, cookies, chips, and candy), you are stabilizing blood sugar and insulin levels, which can help reduce hunger, leading to eating less and losing weight.

However, many of the popular low-carb diets promote higher intakes of fat — specifically, sources of saturated fat like butter, red meat, and cheese. As a result, those following this approach may develop high cholesterol levels. If you adopt a low-carb diet, consider one that includes lean proteins and healthy fats.

A low-fat diet can work for weight loss because:

When you are eating less fat, you are often eating less high-calorie fats like red meat, cheese, butter, full-fat dairy, nuts, chips, cakes and cookies.

When done right — with healthy fats like olive oil, avocado, and nuts in moderation — a low-fat diet can support heart health.

We should all have some fat in our diet, but it should be the right kind and in the right portion. Fat has 9 calories per gram – carbohydrates and protein have 4 calories per gram – so overeating fat, even the healthy kind, can get in the way of losing weight.

My recommendation: pull from both approaches. What I typically recommend for weight loss – as well as cholesterol reduction, diabetes prevention/management, and heart health –– is:

Calorie control. By reducing caloric intake, you will likely lose weight. But do it in a way that is healthy and sustainable for the long term, by spending calories primarily on foods that are “lean and green,” meaning lots of lean proteins and vegetables.

Include portion-controlled, “careful” carbs in your day; such carbs have fiber that add a nutritional benefit. A strict low-carb diet would eliminate fruit, yet berries are very high in antioxidants and add a great nutritional advantage to our day. Thin-sliced whole-grain bread can also reduce your carb and calorie intake; using it for sandwiches can be filling physically and psychologically.

Add healthy fats in moderation. A 100-calorie size bag of almonds or pistachios will be more satisfying than a 100-calorie bag of pretzels by holding hunger at bay for a longer period, while providing monounsaturated fat and keeping insulin levels consistent.

Strategically choosing careful carbs and healthy fats will create a plan that does not feel like a diet. The goal is to build a sustainable and healthy way of living that supports weight management without feeling restrictive.

To better understand how you can create a diet for yourself, make an appointment with a nutritionist who can advise a weight-loss plan that works best for you.

Elizabeth DeRobertis is a Registered Dietitian with the Scarsdale Medical Group. To make an appointment, call 914-723-8100.

