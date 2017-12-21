The Hunchback of Notre Dame Comes to the Live Stage at WPPAC

The White Plains Performing Arts Center (WPPAC) will present the first New York professional production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” onstage from Dec. 22 to Jan. 14.

From the Oscar-winning composer team Alan Menken (Aladdin, The Little Mermaid) and Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin) comes a lushly scored retelling of Victor Hugo’s (author of Les Miserables) epic story of love, acceptance, and what it means to be a hero. The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the Disney film’s Academy Award-nominated score.

The score, accompanied by a 15-piece orchestra and 30-person choir makes The Hunchback of Notre Dame an instant classic. The 30-person choir includes Brian Brammer, Brad Baron, Richie Barrella, Jesse Bush, Sofia Christensen, Rachel Fournier, Mick Gloss, Alexandra Imbrosci-Viera, Brianne Keefe, Sam Kronenfeld, Andrea Levinsky, Tara Llewellyn, Ethan James Lynch, Tyler Mell, Casey Miko, Sarah Ruth Mikulski, Kurt Perry, Frank Radice, Connor James Reilly, Joseph Sanzaro, Hillary Schranze, Rebecca Simpson-Wallack, Jodi Snyder, Jonathan K. Stevens, Sam Sultan, Justin Tepper, Elora Von Rosch, Tara Lynn Wagner, Katherine Ross Wolfe and Jamie Zeidman.

The cast features the talents of Anna Baker (Ensemble), Matthew Billman (Captain Phoebus de Martin), Melanie Burg (Ensemble), Bobby Cassell (Quasimodo), David Thomas Cronin (Saint Aphrodisius), Jenna Dallacco (Esmeralda), Jarrad Biron Green (Clopin Trouillefou), Chris Guzman (Lieutenant Frederic Charlus), Katelyn Lauria (Madam), Joey Nelan (Ensemble), Rebecca Skowron (Ensemble), Dustin Harris Smith (Jehan Frollo), James Conrad Smith (Father Dupin), Cecilia Snow (Florika), Anna Laura Strider (Ensemble), Esteban Suero (Ensemble) and James Zannelli (Dom Claude Frollo).

The musical begins at the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be “Out There,” observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by her free spirit, though – the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the gypsies – and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all.

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is directed by Frank Portanova with musical direction by Stephen Ferri and choreography by Lexie Fennell Frare. Scenic design by Christopher and Justin Swader, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, choir direction by Tom Cuffari, stage managed by Jessie Jardon. Music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by Peter Parnell.

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” will play the WPPAC Friday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 23, 2 and 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 27, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 28, 2 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 29, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 30, 2 and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 4, 11 a.m.; Friday, Jan. 5, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m.; Sunday, Jan.7, 2 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 13, 7 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 14, 2 p.m.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City in downtown White Plains. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600.