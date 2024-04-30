The Foyer Can Be the Most Important Room in the House

By Bill Primavera

If asked which room of the house is most important, some people might say the kitchen (we’ve all got to eat), the bathroom (we all have to go) or the bedroom (for sleep, which is essential, or the most essential function of procreation to ensure the survival of the human race).

Any one of those choices might be correct depending on your personal predilections. However, if a homeowner’s aim is to impress, while achieving any number of practical functions at the same time, the most important room may well be the foyer.

So, let’s talk about the foyer’s design and characteristics.

If a homeowner has the opportunity to design their house, the foyer’s size should, first of all, be large enough to accommodate a small group of people arriving or leaving the house. Minimum size for this foyer should be eight feet wide on the front door wall and eight or nine feet long from the front door to the room that the foyer opens up into.

If there is to be an office or other small room entered from the foyer side wall, then the length of the foyer should be 10 feet to accommodate the office doorway plus a bench or table on the same wall. Ideally there would be no wall opposite the front door, but should be completely open to the larger room.

The foyer will hopefully have a coat closet on one side wall where there may be room for a chair or small bench beside the closet door (such as for taking off footwear). On the wall opposite the closet wall there is often the option of a longer bench or an entry hall table with a medium-size mirror above (for a last-minute check of one’s hair, make-up or clothing).

An important consideration is that the furnishings and colors of the entry space should be an introduction to the decor of the rooms that it opens up to. However, because the space is only to be occupied for a short amount of time, the colors of furnishings can be a more intense saturation than the adjoining rooms. This is the space where some drama can be added, such as a spectacular mirror, or a piece of sculpture on the table.

If there is a rug, it should be flat enough to accommodate the opening of the doors over it, but what it lacks in thickness can be made up for in quality and design. The easiest rug to keep clean will be a tightly woven wool. It should have a non-slip pad, which also adds height to consider when allowing for the doors to open easily over the rug.

The chandelier in this size space (if 9 feet by 10 feet) would be about 20 to 24 inches in diameter but could be a little larger depending on its design. An additional lamp on the entry table can add a lower illumination on peoples’ faces, which balances out the lighting from above. Incandescent bulbs usually add a warmer glow to whatever they illuminate, although now some alternative bulbs come in a warmer hue. Hopefully, there is enough wall space to add a great picture.

The paint color of such a small room should be the same as the larger room it opens up into. However, drama can be added to this small space by having a special paint finish, such as pearlized or other kinds of luminescence, or even a sand or painted suede finish.

Wallpapering an accent wall is an option if more pattern is desired, but most decorators agree that the job of wallpapering should best be left to the experts, which can be an expensive job.

Wall finish depends on just how “decorated” an effect is desired. For instance, if just more color is sought, one might consider painting one wall in an eye-catching color, or even in a deeper shade of the wall color of the adjoining room.

The foyer should be an expressive reflection of the homeowner. And it can be a room to have fun with!

