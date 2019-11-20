The 100.7 WHUD Radiothon in Support of Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital Is Underway

Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) and the children’s hospital for the Hudson Valley, is once again teaming up with 100.7 WHUD, Westchester and the Hudson Valley’s music and information station, to host the 15th Annual 100.7 WHUD Radiothon For The Kids.

100.7 WHUD has been a supporter of Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital for 15 years and that support continues with this year’s event. The Radiothon will feature WHUD personalities Mike Bennett, Kacey Morabito Grean, Tom Furci, and Andy Bale, broadcasting live from the lobby of the Children’s Hospital Nov. 20 to 22 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday.

Throughout the three-day broadcast, 100.7 WHUD personalities will speak live with Hudson Valley children and families who will be returning to the hospital to share uplifting and inspiring stories of triumph over significant medical challenges under the care of Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital.

This year, the hospital hopes to use part of the proceeds to fund a $1.2 million expansion of the hospital’s Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (RNICU). The RNICU provides care for the Hudson Valley’s most at-risk newborns, including extreme low-birth-weight babies, some of whom were born as early as 22-weeks gestation (compared to a normal gestation period of 40 weeks) as well as full-term babies with congenital disorders and rare diseases. Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital is internationally recognized for saving and nurturing some of the smallest babies ever born, including a 9-ounce baby girl in 2015 and an 11-ounce boy in 2018.

Community partners — including 100.7 WHUD, ShopRite Supermarkets, Saw Mill Auto, Premier Collection, Two’s Company, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, All Aboard Child Education Centers and Morrison Healthcare — will show their support for the region’s seriously ill and injured children by contributing to Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital during the Radiothon. Additionally, you can be a part of the Radiothon by becoming a “Change Bandit.” Collect change at school, your place of business, or in your neighborhood and donate it November 20th to November 22nd! Come to the Radiothon in the lobby at the hospital and have your change counted and announced on-air as you meet one of your favorite WHUD personalities, who will be broadcasting live!

The 2018 Radiothon raised $300,000 for Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, which cares for children from the Hudson Valley, Fairfield County and beyond in need of open-heart surgery, brain surgery, cancer treatments, trauma and burn care, organ transplants, advanced neonatal services, and other advanced pediatric care.

Local children and families will be participating in the 15th Annual 100.7 WHUD Radiothon For the Kids to represent the more than 30,000 children under Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital’s care every year.

Josh, 15

When Josh lost control of his bike, flew over his handle bars and was impaled by a sizable branch, there was a piece of wood pressing against his subclavian artery, just millimeters from his aorta.

Josh was immediately airlifted to Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, where there is 24/7 coverage by vascular surgeons, qualified to deal with the highest level of trauma. Following his surgery, Josh spent the next 2½ days in the recovery unit until returning home. Josh was lucky to start at school healthy and happy, just one week after his accident.

Emilié, 11

Emilié was diagnosed with a severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) and associated hemorrhage after she was thrown off a horse during her weekly equestrian lesson. She was rushed to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, put into a medically induced coma and received a ventriculostomy.

After 3 ½ weeks, Emilié woke up from her coma. She received inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation and began to speak more and more every week. Today, she demonstrates that slow but significant recovery can occur with brain injuries as she is healthy and thriving, able to walk, run, skip, sing her favorite songs and aspires to be a doctor!

To make a general contribution, Radiothon donors can stop by the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital lobby and have their collected change counted and announced on-air. Donors can also call (888) 499-5437 during the live event the or make a secure, online donation starting today by visiting mariafarerichildrens.org/radiothon. The Radiothon is an annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals event. Maria Children’s Hospital is the Hudson Valley’s local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.