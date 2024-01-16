Teresa Berrisford

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Teresa (Terri) Maureen Berrisford, born July 16, 1955, passed away peacefully on Jan. 12 after a valiant battle with cancer.

She was born in the Bronx to Marjorie Teresa and Richard Walsh O’Keefe. Terri was a devoted mother, Mimi, sister, aunt and sister-in-law. She is survived by her son, Christopher Berrisford (Emily); daughter Kaitlin Gaita (Justin); her granddaughter, Olivia Gaita; her sister, Patricia Schaindlin (Joel); and brother Richard O’Keefe (Cathy). She is also survived by nieces Meghan O’Keefe, Kiera Schaindlin and Erin Schaindlin and nephew Richard W. O’Keefe II. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, John.

Terri earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Boston College and a master’s in education from Fordham University. Upon graduation from Boston College, she taught elementary education over a span of 36 years at St. Theresa Catholic School in Briarcliff Manor until its closing in 2013. She then joined the staff at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plans where she taught mathematics and was a learning specialist. She was still teaching at the time of her death. Terri, “Mrs. B” to her students, was devoted to them, and for years tutored, mentored and worked diligently to assist her current and former students move on to successful futures.

Terri was an active member of her parish, St. Theresa in Briarcliff Manor, where for years she was a eucharistic minister.

Friends and family are invited to Beecher Flooks Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 17 and Thursday, Jan. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa’s Church in Briarcliff Manor.