Teen Marathoner, Picture Perfect, Sports Dispatch

Teen Marathoner

In her second feature for us, rising young journalist and Sleepy Hollow native Amalia Wompa spotlights an even younger trailblazer: Annabel Silbersher, an 18-year-old Fox Lane High School senior who became the youngest runner in the 2025 Boston Marathon.

Between schoolwork and training, Silbersher also raised $20,000 for the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation – talk about dedication.

And a big shoutout to Wompa, a UMass Amherst senior who just got into Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, full-time M.S. program (not too shabby!).

Catch the full story about Silbersher’s big race and what’s next for her here.

Picture Perfect

Also big congrats to Donna Mueller, the friendly local face behind Donna Mueller Photography.

Mueller was recently named Pleasantville’s Business Person of the Year, thanks to her talent, community spirit, and the way she captures all the big (and little) moments around the area.

Her lens has been a big part of Pleasantville’s story in recent years.

Read more here.

Sports Dispatch



Ray Gallagher is back on the beat with the latest from the local youth sports scene.

As for baseball – my favorite spring sport – Gallagher’s got his prognostication hat on.

“Starting to get the feeling that PUTNAM VALLEY, the current No. 1 seed, and No. 2 BRIARCLIFF could be on a collision course for the Section 1 title,” he writes in his column.

Thanks, as always, to ProClinix for sponsoring our spring sports coverage.

Read on here.

