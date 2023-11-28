Sykes, Beck Named Examiner’s Club Fit-Sponsored Athletes of the Season

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Ryan Sykes of Greeley boys cross country and Jess Beck of Pleasantville girls soccer are our male and female Athletes of the Season for fall of 2023.

A total of 18 male finalists and 21 female finalists were nominated by Examiner Sports Editor Ray Gallagher, in consultation with area athletic directors.

We then handed the process off last week to our readers for a public vote.

There were 6,330 respondents over the course of the week-long vote.

Beck won handily on the female side of the student-athlete ledger, securing 24 percent of the vote in the crowded field.

As for the male student-athlete vote, Sykes narrowly edged out Ryan Vogel of Yorktown football, winning 16.52 percent of the vote, compared to Vogel’s 16.35 percent.

In addition to bragging rights and another line for their resumes, our two winners also earn month-long family memberships to Club Fit.

“Congratulations to the Athletes of the Season,” Club Fit Marketing Director Matt Lowy said. “Their hard work, dedication and commitment to stay active and moving is inspiring, and we are so happy to support them in their journey.”