Supporting Legislation to Assist Local Press is Vital to the Community

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Adam Stone’s column last week, “Legislative Effort to Aid Community Journalism Gains Steam,” is a must-read for anyone interested in preserving independent journalism. Our local press is a vital part of our community, and should be preserved and supported. While Adam suggests that his view may be biased and self-serving, he has modestly omitted the fact that he continues as a local publisher while forgoing a more lucrative career elsewhere, because he believes in this cause.

I also believe in the importance of a strong local press, and to that end have provided modest support to our local publishers, and serve as a freelance editor of The Examiner on a volunteer basis.

If you are reading this publication, you are befitting from a free and nonpartisan local press! Please show your support for the legislation Adam discusses.

Steven Biren

New Castle