Sun, Songs, and Surprises at the 19th Pleasantville Music Festival

By Erin Fenster and Tomás Thor — Examiner Reporter Interns

The sun was shining brightly over Pleasantville on Saturday, July 12, as music lovers from across Westchester and beyond gathered at Parkway Field for the 19th Pleasantville Music Festival.

The festival, which spotlights local acts alongside major regional and national talent, featured performances across several stages from 1 to 9 p.m. One notable act was Cabin Fever, a band that earned a slot after winning a local Battle of the Bands competition.

“It was hot. First of all, it was hot,” joked lead singer Matthew Quirk. “I wouldn’t expect Pleasantville to have all these… I mean, Dawes and Robert Randolph? I mean it’s kinda nuts.”

Throughout the afternoon, crowds flooded Parkway Field with beach chairs, picnic blankets, and sunscreen. Festivalgoers bounced between food trucks, local vendors, and stages that offered everything from indie rock to Taylor Swift covers.

The main stage welcomed big-name acts like Dawes, while “The Chill Tent” provided a more relaxed space for acoustic artists and shade amid the heat.

“Pleasantville has always been a very welcoming community,” said Jill Vicaro of Captain Lawrence Brewing Company. “They’ve always welcomed us back, and we’ve been really appreciative of that. It’s just a good time for everyone who lives in the area.”

The festival wasn’t just for grown-up music fans. A kids’ zone offered activities, inflatables and crafts for younger attendees.

“It’s a perfect family event for us,” said vendor Caitlin Shien of Hippie Feet Tie Dyes. “It’s a lot of fun for our kids, who are already running around the kids area.”

Behind the scenes, hundreds of volunteers helped ensure things ran smoothly.

“It literally takes a village,” said volunteer Isabella Panero. “There are so many moving parts, and it’s really fun to see it happening now… it’s like a constant game and puzzle in your head to put it all together.”

Longtime attendee Bill Cochran perfectly captured the spirit of the day: “It’s a whole day of sitting out and having fun with the town, listening to music, eating some food, doing some shopping. I’ve been coming every year for about ten years now. This event has gotten bigger and bigger over time. Look around. There are bands you’ve never heard of, and you get to discover something new.”

Ten-year-old Finn O’Hearn, a local guitarist and aspiring musician, gave a heartfelt reflection on what the festival meant to him.

“I loved the variety of music, being outside and meeting local people who share the same interests as me,” he said. “I even discovered a band who is now my favorite. Someday, I hope to play my music on this stage.”

For the indie-rock band UR SO, that dream was already coming true. After placing second in the Battle of the Bands, the group closed out the Pamnation Party Stage.

“Seeing people sing along, seeing people dance, let loose, just show up for you — the audience is everything,” said lead singer Jengo Santalis. “I don’t have a least favorite part.”

The band ended their set with a playful prank: announcing an original song “written two hours ago,” before launching into The Killers’ iconic “Mr. Brightside,” much to the crowd’s delight.

With food trucks at every corner, a bustling vendor village, and volunteers in bright blue shirts ready to assist at every turn, the 19th Pleasantville Music Festival was more than just a concert — it was a celebration of community.