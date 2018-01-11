Summer Trails on Ice Event on Tap

Summer and warm weather might be a few months away, but that doesn’t stop Summer Trails Day Camp, located in Somers, from inspiring kids to play all year round. This Monday, January 15, Summer Trails will be hosting its annual “Summer Trails on Ice” event from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Brewster Ice Arena in Brewster, NY (63 Fields Lane).

Attendees will enjoy an afternoon of crafts, STEM activities, snacks and ice skating with fellow campers, family members and camp counselors. The free event is open to the potential campers looking for the opportunity to meet the Summer Trails team. All attendees must RSVP as space is limited. To register for the event, people can visit: http://bit.ly/2CSyFLN. For any questions, please contact: info@summertrailsdaycamp.com.

“We are excited to see our campers reunite and spread good will at this year’s Summer Trails on Ice event,” said Jamie Sirkin, Director of Summer Trails Day Camp. “This event is always a great start to our year and we are looking forward to another great summer with our campers!”

In addition to ice skating, Summer Trails will be hosting a collection drive of new and used stuffed animals for Goodwill at the event. Over the years, the Summer Trails on Ice event has collected thousands of stuffed animals to donate to organizations throughout Westchester County.

Summer Trails will also be collecting new and gently used stuffed animals after the event. If you would like to donate, please stop by Summer Trails’ office (93 Mahopac Avenue) Monday through Friday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) between now and Friday, January 19.

About Summer Trails Day Camp

Summer Trails Day Camp is located in Somers, in the Northern part of Westchester County. The private 20-acre facility boasts a wildlife-filled lake, two heated swimming pools, nature trails, spacious ball fields, as well as athletic and creative arts facilities. Since 1974, Summer Trails Day Camp and Baseball Camp has offered quality programming facilitated by committed staff that teach, inspire, entertain, and create lifelong memories and friendships within a flexible program designed to meet each individual family’s needs. Summer Trails is committed to empowering children. Our goal is to build confidence and self-esteem by reinforcing positive human values. That goal is achieved through cutting-edge programming implemented by a carefully selected and fully trained staff whose investment in children, like our own, is unparalleled. For more information, please visit: www.summertrailsdaycamp.com.