Summer Bites and Pieces: La Casa de Nina Premieres in Hawthorne

By Morris Gut

Lino and Victoria Cacsire have opened La Casa de Nina serving an eclectic fusion of Peruvian and Greek/Mediterranean cuisine. It is in the freestanding building that previously housed Unionville Tavern, near the Hawthorne Metro-North station.

Lino Cacsire founded El Miski Peruvian restaurants in White Plains and Elmsford.

La Casa de Nina has been handsomely renovated and redecorated in grey and white with wooden accents. There is an inviting reception area leading to separate bar and dining rooms, which are highlighted by contemporary artwork and lighting fixtures.

Peruvian specialties include traditional ceviche mixto (marinated Peruvian-style fish and seafood); Nina’s special shrimp; tallarines verdes with beef and Peruvian pasta; pollo a la brasa (rotisserie chicken); chaufa de camarones with shrimp fried rice; and churrasco, which is Peruvian-style barbecue.

On the Greek/Mediterranean side of the menu, you will find a mixed Greek appetizer platter of hummus, eggplant dip, tzatziki sauce, pita bread, dolmadakia (stuffed grape leaves) and pepperoncini; shrimp saganaki, with caramelized onions, garlic, plum tomatoes and feta cheese; a falafel platter served with Greek salad; gyro and souvlaki served with pita; traditional moussaka; and pastitsio (baked macaroni with chopped meat and bechamel).

Check out the karidopita served with Greek yogurt for dessert.

La Casa de Nina is located at 415 Commerce St. in Hawthorne. Open seven days for lunch and dinner. Full bar and lounge (liquor license pending) and facilities for private parties. Ample free parking. Info: 914-810-7705. The website is under construction.

Indian Street Food Bar

Popular Indian street food, puri and chaat, along with house appetizers, are being served at Tandoori Taste of India in Port Chester.

A special street food bar has been set up serving tempting treats like the masala poori, vegetable samosa, chutney poori, Tandoori wings, lamb samosa and chicken seekh kabab. The street food is served daily starting at 5 p.m. It’s great for a quick snack or take-out.

Proprietor Bharat Patel has moved his restaurant into a new contemporized location along Westchester Avenue in Port Chester. The same management team owns and operates Indi Q in Armonk.

The dining room and bar area are separated. Light grey walls are highlighted by modern industrial fixtures, lighting and colorful Indian artifacts.

At a recent sitting, we enjoyed a dramatically presented stuffed dosa with masala spiced potatoes, served with coconut chutney and sambar. An order of chicken curry was an herbal delight. The marinated salmon cooked in the tandoor oven was juicy and delicious.

Tandoori Taste of India is located at 223 Westchester Ave. in Port Chester, up the street from The Capitol Theatre. It’s closed Tuesdays. Info: 914-937-2727 or visit www.tandooritasteofindia.com. Also visit Indi Q, located at 61 Old Route 22 in Armonk. Info: 914-273-5931 or visit www.indiqarmonk.com.

New Chef at Freebird

Proprietor Nick Fusco has announced the appointment of Evan Kalogiannis as head chef at Freebird Kitchen and Bar in White Plains.

Kalogiannis grew up in a Greek restaurant family but has been inspired by his travels, taking him to kitchens from Rhode Island to New Orleans and to such popular local restaurants as Purdys Farmer & the Fish and Milton Point Provisions in Rye. His stints in New Orleans included Shaya, a James Beard Award winner.

Meanwhile, there is a major expansion in the works at Freebird. The popular rooftop bar and lounge are open. The kitchen serves up tasty versions of fried calamari; meaty baby back ribs; Cobb salad; spicy chicken wings; crispy Brussels sprouts; shrimp and grits; and braised short ribs. You must also check out Chef Evan’s special chicken.

The cooking here is very satisfying, and all done with a friendly Southern theme. Portions are ample and shareable. The lighting and dining room furnishings give it a magical atmosphere. There’s also a sprawling bar with craft beers. Happy hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. Weekend brunch. Closed Mondays.

Freebird Kitchen and Bar is located at 161 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains. Info: 914-607-2476 or visit www.freebirdkitchenandbar.com.

Rye House a Solid Summer Deal

Owner Rob Lombardi of Rye House Port Chester serves one of the most reasonably priced menus in Westchester. Flavors are full throttle on the classic regional American gastropub specialties with no skimping – a pleasant surprise during these inflationary times.

I enjoy wandering in during their happy hours (Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.) when their curated list of cocktails and drinks are also marked down.

I recently found myself at the sparking granite bar for a few beers and sliders. On another occasion it was an extraordinary Korean fried chicken on a challah bun with pickled ginger slaw, cilantro and gochujang sauce, served with fries.

It is a sprawling vintage space with private party facilities for up to 100 guests, and an open kitchen in the rear. Big picture windows look out onto bustling North Main Street.

Rye House Port Chester is located at 126 N. Main St. in Port Chester, a short walk from the Metro-North station. Open from 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Municipal parking. Info: 914-481-8771 or visit www.ryehousepc.net.

NYC Summer Restaurant Week

For those seeking summer bites in the Big Apple, the 31st annual New York City Restaurant Week will run from July 24 through Aug. 20. More than 500 participating restaurants in all five boroughs will be offering two- and three-course prix fixe lunches and dinners for $30, $45 and $60. Each restaurant has its own menu for the duration of the event.

There are caveats, so patrons are advised to check ahead regarding menus, dates and serving times. For the full list and more information, visit www.nycgo.com/restaurantweek/.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or gutreactions@optonline.net.