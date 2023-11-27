Sullivan Scores Thrice, Advances to NYSPHSAA Class A Finals

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Tuskers Reach Dome for 3rd Straight Year, 4th Since 2016

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

MIDDLETOWN – Anyone who covered his exploits as a young sprout in the Somers football family back in the wee 90s, knows that Stephen ‘Mac’ McNamara has been a vital part of the program’s success, serving as a former player, assistant coach and trainer to those in and about Tusker Nation. While Coach Mac was doing everything he could to recently rise from his deathbed as he’s battled Cardiomyopathy and the rigors of a recent heart transplant, ironically, another ‘Mac’, Somers QB Mac Sullivan, did his thing, scoring three touchdowns in Friday’s 21-7 Tusker triumph over Section 2 champion Niskayuna in the NYSPHSAA Class A semifinals at Faller Field.

#MacStrong has been the #BattleCry since Coach Mac fell ill and required a heart transplant that has just put him back on course, and he’ll be there in spirit as state-ranked (No.1) Somers returns to Syracuse this Friday (3 p.m.) at the JMA Dome where Coach Antohny DeMatteo’s Tuskers (12-1) will challenge state-ranked (No.5) Section 3 champion Whitesboro (12-0) for all the marbles. It will be the third trip in a row to the state finals for reigning NYS champion Somers and its fourth since the first of two state titles in 2016.

Somers opened the third quarter and marched the length of the field when Sullivan (7 of 14 passing, 71 yards) pushed in from four yards out for the final margin with 4:40 left. It preceded a game-changing drive when Somers finished the first half with a vintage two-minute series. Somers got the ball back with 1:41 left in the half and proceeded to the Niskayuna six with eight seconds before the break. Instead of playing it safe and taking three points, Coach DeMatteo tapped Sullivan (10 carries, 5 yards, 3 TDs), who powered in for a 14-7 lead at the half.

After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, Sullivan started his wondrous night with his initial score from seven yards out with 4:29 left in half

The state-ranked (No.3) Silver Warriors were undone by numerous drive-ending penalties and four turnovers forced by a ferocious Tusker defense, which was led by Nick Conti (14 tackles, 2 TFL), Nick Crecco (10 tackles, 1 TFL), Nick Newman (7 tackles, 3 TFL), Ryan Cole (7 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks), James Balancia (1 INT, 1 broken up pass) and Miguel Iglesias (2 INT, 3 tackles).

Yards were tough to come by against the Silver Warriors, whom Somers crushed in this same spot last season, with Tusker sophomore RB Dean Palazzolo (6 receptions, 60 yards) and junior RB Mason Kelly (21 carries, 52 yards) finding some tough sledding while moving the chains just enough to hold on.

Undeterred, Somers continued its finest run in school history under Coach DeMatteo, who extended his record-setting run to a 36-2 overall record, including three Section 1 titles (4 counting the 2020 spring Covid crown), three state final appearances (2021-22-23), one state title (2022) and one more on the line this Saturday. All this, after following the lead of his father, Tony DeMatteo, who guided Somers to a state title in 2016 and Section 1 titles in 2000-12-13-16.

Sullivan was money, though, picking up the tough yards when the Tuskers needed them most.

“It’s not really me, it’s the guys in front of me, right” Sullivan wondered? “Those are the guys who get me in the end zone. I’m lucky enough to be the one that gets the credit for that, but it’s really those guys – Nicky Crecco, Matt Klee, Grayden Carr, Ben Harris, Giuseppe Gioffre – who have blocked for me my entire life. We’re getting it done now at the next stage, which is awesome.

“Even our special teams were great tonight, until I punted the ball about five yards,” Sullivan joked. “That wasn’t my best showing. This is a great feeling, though. The past two years were special but being a senior now makes it different. There’s no better feeling. It’s awesome to be able to lead the way and keep our team playing football for another week.”

And for the third straight year, Somers will be behind the eight ball when it comes to the start of the 2023-24 hoops season, but nobody seemed to care on this night. Clearly, Somers is a football school.

“Haha, it’s just less conditioning for me,” Sullivan quipped. “We’ll be alright.”