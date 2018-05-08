Substance Abuse Treatment Center Proposed for Mount Pleasant

An outpatient treatment center for substance abusers, including individuals addicted to opioids, has been proposed for Valhalla but Mount Pleasant town officials are taking a hard look at the idea.

The proposal was discussed at the May 1 Town Board work session in which officials had multiple questions about the plan. The board has not initially agreed to the applicant’s request for a letter of support for the project. That letter would need to be submitted to the state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASES), and multiple agencies would need to approve the application, said Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi.

“We understand the need for this type of treatment, education and counseling needs in communities to fend off the opioid epidemic and other drug-related dependencies,” Fulgenzi said.

“As it stands now the Town Board is uncomfortable with the location of the facility but no decision has been finalized as to moving forward with our blessing,” he added.

Ekawa, LLC is proposing that the Health & Wellness Holistic Drug Treatment and Outreach Center be located in an existing 12,000-square-foot building at 26 Legion Drive.

There would be licensed mental health professionals at the facility conducting comprehensive psychosocial interviews of patients combined with laboratory and physical examinations leading to a treatment plan. A plan could include meditation and mindfulness training, yoga, nutrition education, education workshops and family support.

Dr. Joseph D’Amore, who has been practicing medicine since 1984 and has owned and managed clinical allergy treatment centers in New York City for 25 years, would be the medical director.

A 10-year lease is being sought by Ekawa, LLC, which would look to eventually serve 500 clients.

Francisco Lugovina, CEO of Ekawa, LLC, said the proposed facility would be “a center devoted to dealing with the opioid epidemic” and people battling addictions caused by other types of substances.

Lugovina, who has been involved in helping others fight addiction for 40 years, said the idea for the facility was planted following the substance abuse-related death of his grandson. He has also operated clinics in the Bronx and served on the board of the Greystone Foundation in Yonkers, which helps individuals who face barriers to obtain employment.

“This is more than a business,” Lugovina said.

The proposed center would accept health insurance and private payment from clients, but not Medicare or Medicaid, he said.

While board members praised Lugovina for helping others overcome addiction and that the proposed facility would be dedicated to his late grandson, they have reservations about the plan.

Councilwoman Laurie Smalley said the board needed to be assured that “the facility is a safe fit for the building.” Smalley also asked if a new center was needed in Mount Pleasant since a similar facility, the Lexington Center for Recovery, has been operating in Mount Kisco.

“Our role is to protect our residents,” Smalley said.

Councilman Mark Rubeo said the issue of a substance abuse facility is “sensitive.” Rubeo and Fulgenzi also applauded Lugovina’s effort but said the board must be comfortable with the proposal before agreeing to the concept.

Fulgenzi said safety, traffic and the impact on the community will be the key factors in helping the board arrive at a decision.

“I’m sympathetic to this,” Fulgenzi said.

The proposal comes after there had been numerous complaints over the years regarding the controversial residential facilities the Pleasantville Cottage School and Hawthorne Cedar Knolls for troubled and neglected youths. Hawthorne Cedar Knolls is preparing to close its doors this summer.