Strong Candidate on Ballot for State Democratic Committee Rep

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

The upcoming June Democratic primary ballot includes the Westchester County district attorney’s race and in Assembly District 94 for a representative to the New York State Democratic Committee (NYSDC).

The NYSDC has representatives from every Assembly district in New York State. The NYSDC’s mission is to get Democrats elected at every level of government (local, county, state and federal). The NYSDC is also responsible for electing representatives to the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic National Convention.

Our representative should play an important role, but our current representative, who has been in this position for eight years, has missed nearly every in-person meeting. He has shown little interest in actively participating, but rather seems only to want the role for its title and entrée to state Democratic Party circles.

Mark Lieberman is running to oppose our current representative and I’m supporting him. I believe that we need a representative who is actively involved, who will put in the work to keep us informed and heard.

Mark has lived in Yorktown for over 26 years. He is the current co-chair of the Yorktown Democratic Committee and a district leader. During the past four years Mark has also served as an active member of the Westchester County Democratic Committee and the Northern Westchester Democratic Committee. Mark has consistently attended Yorktown Town Board public hearings and Planning Board meetings, so he has knowledge of the issues facing Yorktown residents as well as the issues facing the Democratic Party in Yorktown.

I believe that we deserve better from our elected representative to the NYSDC and should give Mark Lieberman the chance to work for us.

Susan Berman

Yorktown