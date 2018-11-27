Stewart-Cousins to Make History as First Woman Senate Leader

Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) is set to make New York history as the first woman to lead the state senate after a vote by the Democratic Conference on Monday secured her position as Senate Majority Leader, beginning in January 2019.

Representing District 35, Stewart-Cousins was first elected to the State Senate in 2006 and currently represents Greenburgh, part of White Plains, part of New Rochelle, part of Yonkers and Scarsdale.

She has served as state Senate Minority Leader since 2012.

Democrats took over the New York Senate for the first time in decades after several seats turned during the November election.

Speaking at a press conference after the vote Stewart-Cousins said: “The tasks ahead of us may be great, but I know that we are all here to serve New Yorkers and to build a stronger, fairer, more prosperous state.”

“There are many issues that have been ignored and blocked for too long in the State Senate, and thanks to the overwhelming support of New York voters, a new day has dawned.”

“This January, we will make history together and finally give New York voters the progressive, responsive government they have demanded.”

Congratulating Stewart-Cousins with a message on Twitter, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said:

“Congratulations to Andrea Stewart-Cousins on her election to be leader of the Senate majority and the first African-American woman to lead a majority conference in NY history. Today more than ever, we need leaders like her to forge the path ahead. I look forward to working with her.”

The full Senate will vote on their majority leader in January 2019.