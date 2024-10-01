Stephen Hay

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Stephen Joseph Hay, 40, passed away on Sept. 15 in the Bronx.

Stephen was born to Sally (Pfister) and Jeff Hay in White Plains on Aug. 7, 1984. A lifelong Pleasantville resident, Steve was an active participant in youth sports. He attended Pleasantville High School, where he was a member of the school’s first varsity lacrosse team.

Steve studied computer science at Pace University and brought his interest in computer science and technology skills to his jobs at Moody’s and Teladoc. His specific area of expertise was cybersecurity. Steve shared his computer expertise with family and friends with patience and compassion.

Beside his interest in computers, Steve also loved music and going to shows, he loved the New York Jets and Mets and would attend games regularly. But most of all, Steve cherished his three children, Cameron, Travis and Sienna Hay. They were his whole world.

Steve’s sense of humor and sarcasm allowed his many friends and family to find humor in everyday moments. He also had a smile that could light up any event or party. Steve was devoted to his family, loved family gatherings and family vacations at the beach. Spending time at the beach was a place that always brought joy to him and his children.

Steve is survived by his parents, Sally and Jeff Hay of Pleasantville; his brothers, Kevin Hay (Carmel) and Scott Hay (Wappinger Falls); his three children; and his niece and nephew, Julia and Tyler.

A funeral mass was held on Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. at Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Pleasantville. A burial followed at Kensico Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Dad’s Club of Pleasantville.