Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Stephanie Hobby, 87

Stephanie (Rex) Hobby passed away peacefully at St. Luke Health Services, Oswego, NY, on February 24, 2025. She was predeceased by her parents Alberta (Scheurlein) Rex and John Rex Jr. of Mt. Kisco NY, her sister Clara (Rex) Lawson of White Plains NY, her former husband Richard Hobby of Bronxville NY, and most recently her sister Margaret (Rex) Scheffler of Phoenix NY. Her immediate survivors include her brother, John Rex; her five nieces Stephanie, Catherine, Mary, Jennifer, and Anne Margaret; a nephew James, and greats Cassidy, Jacob, Maria, Jessica, Elizabeth, Julia, Gwen, Andrew, Zoe, Rebecca, Holly, Julian; and a great-great niece Aleah. Stephanie was born at Memorial Hospital in Syracuse NY, lived in the Wescott neighborhood and attended Edward Smith School through elementary school until her family relocated to Mt. Kisco NY. There, she attended and graduated from Mt Kisco High School where she excelled in art and attended St. Mark’s Episcopal Church with her family. She missed an entire year of high school while afflicted by the Polio virus, just a few years before a preventive vaccine became widely available.

Stephanie attended the University of New Hampshire before switching to a business program where she acquired secretarial skills. During her long career as a Westchester County secretary and typist, she worked in a number of roles supporting county department executives from Corrections to Transportation. For 12 months during 1991, the Bee-Line transportation system in Westchester featured 12 original watercolors by Stephanie on their monthly Passport (bus passes).

For most of Stephanie’s adult life, she resided in White Plains NY, until 2006 when she moved to Villa St Francis in Peekskill NY. In 2018, she relocated to Oswego NY to be closer to her sister Margaret (“Peg”), nieces, and their families. An accomplished watercolorist, Stephanie produced hundreds of still life paintings. She especially loved nature, and painted high quality portraits that included a long series of various bird species in addition to cats, dogs, children, deer, vegetables and fruit, and various rural landscapes. She continued her artwork into her ninth decade when she retired from painting. However, she continued with a second hobby: knitting hats! Over her last decades of life, she produced hundreds of knit hats each year which she donated to the homeless and those in economic need, first in Westchester County and then in Oswego NY.

Stephanie’s family is deeply appreciative of the care-takers and staff at St. Luke Health Services in Oswego. Contributions in Stephanie Hobby’s memory are encouraged to: The John Foster Burden Fund, a not-for-profit fundraising corporation established to receive and manage all gifts given for the benefit of those receiving St. Luke’s services now or in the future.

The family is planning a summer 2025 memorial service to celebrate Stephanie’s life, when she will be interred at the Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church Columbarium in Mt Kisco. Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home is in care of her arrangements. agtfuneralhome.com.