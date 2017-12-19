State Comptroller Offers Suggestions to Yorktown Schools

The Yorktown School District was recently cited by the New York State Comptroller’s Office for not consistently using “competitive methods when purchasing goods and services” over a two-year span.

The findings from the state occurred during an audit of the district’s finances between July 1, 2015 and March 31, 2017.

During its review, the Comptroller’s Office discovered $728,341 in claims that were paid “without sufficient documentation.”

In addition, the state found Yorktown overpaid $5,844 for fuel and some credit purchases were not properly authorized, controlled and monitored.

Moving forward, the Comptroller’s Office recommended the district revise its procurement policy and use competitive methods when procuring goods and services, along with revising its policy and procedures regarding credit purchases.

District officials released a statement concerning the audit that read, “The Yorktown Central School District is committed to continually improving in all areas. We thank the New York State Comptroller’s Office for the three months they spent in our district and the suggested improvements they provided.”

The Yorktown School District operates with an annual budget of about $98 million and serves approximately 3,400 students.