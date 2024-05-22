Staple for Community Hope, Mt. Kisco Rotary Club Celebrates 70 Years

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Jack Walsh

Last Tuesday, the Mount Kisco Rotary Club held its 70th anniversary celebration at Hermosa Restaurant, gathering to commemorate decades of selflessness and commitment to positive change within the community.

A member of Rotary International, a worldwide service organization that has more than 46,000 clubs and over a million members around the globe, Mount Kisco Rotary aims to provide guidance and support to local small businesses and youth while bringing together community members and leaders to aid in tranquility across the village and beyond, the same goal as all Rotarians.

The Mount Kisco chapter received its charter on Jan. 21, 1954.

With the motto “service above self,” the club has most recently completed a community cleanup day in mid-April, held an annual fundraiser to support the Mount Kisco Little League and organized a gourmet brunch with raffles, where all funds were donated to the Mount Kisco Fire Department – 9/11 Memorial Fund.

The celebration was joyful with members reminiscing about the years of successful community outreach. Chapter Vice President Jon Weiner said it also served as an event to promote awareness to local residents about the existence of Rotary.

“I just think a lot of people aren’t as familiar with our Rotary club locally and what we do in terms of giving back to the community and making an effort to take time from whatever we’re doing personally and professionally to ensure that others are looked after and taken care of,” Weiner said.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to get a little more visibility (from the 70-year celebration) with the hopes that others will want to follow suit and be a part of what we’re doing,” he added.

Weiner noted that many people often get caught up in their lives and forget others are struggling, and truly benefit from service organizations such as Rotary.

“I think it’s really important (to understand) that sometimes we get so tied up in what we’re doing, in our own lives, that we may forget that there are other people in other situations that, while we have problems, would seem minimized if we do take a step back and really look at what’s going on.”

Aside from current members, those in attendance consisted of past club members who had received previous recognition, local elected officials and other community members in support of Mount Kisco.

Mount Kisco’s Rotary Club meets most Wednesdays at 12:15 p.m. at Mardino’s Restaurant, and on the last Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at Little Drunken Chef.