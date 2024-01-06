Stabbing Victim in WP Parking Garage Released from Hospital
News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
White Plains Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for stabbing a man in the parking garage of the City Center at 237 Martine Ave. Thursday night.
Police responded to the location at about 9:16 p.m. following the report of a subject stabbed near the Parking Authority Office. Police located the victim who appeared to have two stab wounds to the abdomen area and one in the shoulder.
The victim was transported to Westchester Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses and are continuing to search for the assailant.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. Dawson at (914) 422-6200.
