Spring has Finally Sprung so Playoffs are Forthcoming

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

It finally felt like spring for good portions of last week, except, of course, the weekend of April 26/27, which cancelled a good portion of baseball/softball action in the Examiner region. The warm weather surely indicates that the postseason playoffs are just around the corner. We’ll do some jumping around below, and we continue to ask our local coaches/account managers to tag us on X and Insta @Directrays, so we can follow the exploits of our student athletes.

GIRLS LAX

HORACE GREELEY had two huge games of the week last week, one which didn’t exactly turn out as such when the reigning Section 1 Class B champion Quakers made the trek to PLEASANTVILLE where the state-ranked (No.3) Class D Panthers (8-2) found it tough to crack the state-ranked (No.7) Class B Quaker defense in a 13-5 Greeley triumph. The other, a trek to John Jay CR, which actually was the game of the week, but didn’t turn out in the Quakers’ favor when they suffered a 14-13 overtime loss to Class C heavyweight John Jay CR Saturday.

Against Pleasantville, Quaker two-time All-American-in-waiting Rowan Edson, a talented senior and Academic All-American, scored seven times, set up another tally and won six faceoffs, mastering every phase of the game in what can be called an all-time tremendous career. Grace Richards (4G, 5DC), Gianna Limongello (2G), Sami Rose (2A) and Jillian Potashner (2A) all filled the stat sheet to support G Darby Robertson, who only needed three saves in a dominant defensive effort by the Quakers.

Eighth-grader Sam Schultz (3G, 3DC) led the Panthers, who rebounded from the loss to post a 17-7 win over Eastchester and a 15-3 win over host Byram Hills Saturday.

Against John Jay CR, Jay’s Micayla DeVeau scored with 1:50 remaining in overtime to send the Quakers (8-2) packing after Richards forced OT upon scoring her third goal of the day. Down 13-11, Richards scored twice in the fourth quarter, making it 13-12 and 13-all. Edson finished with five goals and an assist while Gianna Limengello scored twice.

Pleasantville rebounded and remains the top contender in Class D after posting a 15-3 win over Byram Hills behind 10 points from Ella Collins (3G, 7A), six from Faith Brown (4G, 2A) and five from Schultz (2G, 3A). Julie Karaqi dropped a hat trick to support an outstanding defensive effort, setting the tone from the start with G Kaylee Sullivan making key saves throughout the game.

Since losing to Pleasantville on April 17, Class B YORKTOWN went into bounce-back mode by taking out mighty Bronxville, 18-12, after defeating MAHOPAC, 19-8.

Against Bronxville, Sofia Boucher (5G, 1A), Annie Cunneen (4G, 1A), Brienna Gaccino (3G, 3A), Sydney Sateriale (3G, 2A), Sydney Sateriale (3G, 2A), Lily Diaz (2G, 1A) and Ava Cunneen (1G, 2A) each had three or more points to support G Sam Conboy (11 saves).

Against Mahopac, the Huskers (6-4) got multipoint efforts from Gaccino (2G, 3A), Sateriale (3G), Ava Cunneen (2G, 3A), Annie Cunneen (2G, 10DC), Boucher (2G), Ella Simone (2G), Meg Durante (1G, 2A) and Ava Ryan (1G, 2A) to offset the Wolf Pac’s (1-7) Erin Harney (3G, 1A, 1DC), Bella Gangemi (2G, 4DC) and Ashley Koch (1G, 1A, 5DC).

As we speak, BRIARCLIFF and Pleasantville are seemingly on a Class D collision course after the Bears (5-2) made short work of CROTON-HARMON in a 14-5 win over the host Tigers (6-4) Thursday when Bears Nicky Einhorn (4G, 1A), Lily Rowe (3G), Abby Healy (2G), Reilly Harkins (2G), Georgina Janos (1G, 1A), Julie Labick (1G, 1A) and Maeve Warnier (1G, 1A) pounded the Tigers. Yeah, Pawling, Irvington, WESTLAKE (4-2) and PUTNAM VALLEY (3-5) are strong sleepers, but the Bears and Panthers would make for a heck of a Class D final.

Don’t look now but Class AA FOX LANE currently sits atop the prospective playoff seeds after a remarkable 8-1 start, which includes Saturday’s 14-8 win over Greenwich and Thursday’s 17-1 stomping of New Rochelle.

Against Greenwich, Zoe was Zoe as senior M Stonecipher, scoring four goals and dishing four assists. Cora Moore (3G, 3DC, 4CTO), Michaela Kaltsas (3G) and Dylan New (3G) filled the stat sheet.

Against New Ro, Kaltsas (5G, 4A, 4DC), Stonecipher (5G, 4A) and Moore (3G, 2A, 3DC) ruled the midfield while the New sisters – Dylan (2G) and Riley (1G) – added three more tallies and Maddie Greene added another to support G Sara Renz (6 saves).

PUTNAM VALLEY suffered a tough 14-12 loss to Irvington despite Tigers (3-5) Ella Wendol (5G, 3A) and Bella Coletti (5G) combining for 10 goals.

BOYS LAX

“Anybody but Caden Glenn,” would have been our advice to the MAHOPAC defense as PUTNAM VALLEY was setting up its attack in Saturday’s 14-13 PV win over the visiting Wolf Pac. The darkhorse Class D Tigers (5-5) have a ton of offensive and two-way talent this spring, but none more so than Glenn, the Davidson-bound two-sport (football) star, who whipped home the game-winning goal – his fourth of the day – with 20 seconds left in the final stanza. Class B Mahopac led 11-7 and 13-11 before relinquishing the lead to the Tigers, who saw big-time contributions from sophomore Mikey Frye (3G, 2A), freshman Nick Martinelli (2G, 2A), junior Dakota Bourgie (1G, 3A) and senior Andrew Grippo (2G) #DontSnoozeOnPV.

“It was the best feeling because Mahopac is such a great team,” Glenn exclaimed! “Huge comeback for us because this season we lost a few games in the last minutes or overtime. I’m actually going to the same school as their goalie (Lucas Lambertson, 9 saves) next year. He was really good and made a lot of great saves on me in the first half.”

The Wolf Pac were led by Liam Jones (4G, 1A), Brayden Torrey (2G, 1A) and Bobby Egan (1G, 1A).

Mahopac’s Bryan Margolis (2G, 3A), Liam Jones (3G), Gavin O’Keefe (3G) and Brayden Torrey (2G, 3A) all put up big numbers in the Wolf Pac’s 13-8 win over WESTLAKE (2-4). earlier in the week.

SOMERS made it pretty clear that Coach Jordan Hirsch’s Tuskers (6-2, 5-0) are the primary challengers to Rye Class C title defense after Somers spoiled JayFest in Saturday’s 18-4 beatdown of the Wolves. Tuskers Cam Violante (5G, 2A), Mason Kelly (2G, 2A), Miguel Iglesias (2G, 1A), Dylan Jimenez (2G), Tristan Iglesias (1G, 2A) and Matt Mayfield (18/19FO) extinguished any hope the Wolves had coming in.

GREELEY suffered its first loss in Thursday’s 14-13 loss to visiting Rye, which saw freshman Will Niejadlik bag the winning goal with 4.3 seconds to play. The Quakers (8-1) will visit Somers Thursday in what figures to have “Game of the Week” traits.

“I think we will definitely be fine,” senior Jameson Blakeslee said after scoring twice and setting up another. “It’s not bad to know what it feels like to lose. It just makes us want it even more. Somers will be another great battle for us.”

The Quakers were led by Luke Dessi (4G), Matthew Byrne (3G, 1A), Jason Kim (2G, 2A) and Jake Gashi (2G 1A). Goalie Luke Kaplow made seven saves.

Starting to get a little nervous about two-time reigning Section 1 champion YORKTOWN after the Huskers were knocked off, 9-5, by Scarsdale; not because the Red Raiders aren’t any good, which they certainly are, but because we’ve yet to see the Huskers (4-4) remain consistently good. We’ll feel better about the Huskers if they can take two of three against Wilton, Mamaroneck and Ridgefield leading up to the Murphy Cup game against LAKELAND/PANAS (3-7), but that’s a tall order.

Foxes Owen Baker (3G), John Mains (2G) and pole Will Oliverio (1G, 3A) did the bulk of the scoring in FOX LANE’s 8-5 win over visiting HEN HUD. Drew Nathan (1G), Declan Connors (3A) and Leo Crisostomo Garcia (first varsity goal) helped secure victory for the Class B Foxes (4-6). James McManus (2G, 1A) and Drew Hiltsely (2G) led the Class C Sailors (3-5).

BASEBALL

Starting to get the feeling that PUTNAM VALLEY, the current No.1 seed, and No.2 BRIARCLIFF could be on a collision course for the Section 1 title. With just eight teams challenging for the Class B crown, both the Tigers (8-1) and the Bears (7-3) are heavy favorites to clash, but baseball is baseball and, well, on any given day, but it would be wildly disappointing if they don’t reach this destination.

In PV’s 9-0 win over Leffell, LJ Peduto (2-3, 4 RBI), James Sanford (1-3, 2 RBI) and Nicky Benedetto (1-4, RBI) each stroked run-scoring hits to support winning P

Eli Pierce (4 IP, 7 K), who is chucking low-80s heat as a sophomore.

Perhaps more impressive was PV’s 8-6 win over Class AA Horace Greeley earlier in the week when Sanford (3-3, RBI), Nick Mazzola (2-2, 4 RBI, dinger) and Sean Carroll (2-3, 2 RBI) each knocked in runs to get the win for Dom Benedetto (6 IP, 7K). Carroll closed for the save for the Tigers, who have never won a section title and last challenged in 2007 when they lost to Kennedy Catholic. Spencer Walden (2 for 4, 2 RBI) led the Quakers (4-5), which have lost three of the last four

Briarcliff, which beat PV 5-0 on April 14 behind a splendid effort from P Lucas Golovcsenko, saw hurlers Nick Keller and Noah Thompson combined on a no-hitter in Thursday’s 10-0 win over Dobbs Ferry. Max Amador and Tyler Gaultiere (3B) each knocked in two runs for the Bears. Golovcsenko whiffed 10, including his 100th career K, in an 11-0 win over Dobbs earlier in the week. Lucas Marty (2/4 HR 2B 3 RBI) did some damage for the Bears.

In Class AA, the Ex-area teams are well repped with MAHOPAC (9-2), FOX LANE (7-2) and YORKTOWN (7-2) holding the top three seeds, respectively, with the Wolf Pac taking one-run wins from both the Huskers and Foxes in early April.

Mahopac won its fifth in a row in Friday’s 7-1 win over John Jay CR.

Pac pitchers Jeremy O’Keefe, Anthony Eppolito and Ryan Marino were strong on the mound, allowing just two hits while C Drew Lichtenberger gunned down a pair of would-be base thieves, added a hit, two walks and three runs. Nick Masciarelli went 3-3 with a pair of RBI for Mahopac, which swept rival CARMEL (3-6) and BREWSTER (5-9) earlier in the week.

Fox Lane appears to be wholly back on track after posting impressive wins over Class AAA heavyweight Mamaroneck, 11-7, after a 3-2 win over a solid TZ club, the current No.5 seed.

Against Mamaroneck, Fox P Michael Salvatorelli (4.1 IP, 0 hits, 1 unearned run, 2 K’s) provided a shot in the arm to chalk up the W. Foxes Logan Provost (2 hits), Logan Mammola (2 hits), Cooper Furst (2 hits), Danny Spolansky (2 hits, 2 RBI), Janak Bain (2-RBI pinch-hit single), Will Rudolph (2-run 2B) and Sean Singleton (2-run yard bomb) triggered an aggressive offensive approach.

“These are two huge wins to hopefully help us in the standings,” IF John Czernyk said. “The best part is we still have some guys who need to click, myself included, and we are still playing some good ball regardless.”

Against TZ, Foxes Logan Provost and Logan Mammola had huge RBI hits to support a solid start from P Frank Salvatorelli, who yielded to winning P Sean Singleton (3.1 scoreless IP). Danny Spolansky went 2 for 3 with a triple while Andrew Diaz was 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Foxes, who also swept Harrison to open the week.

Yorktown swept BREWSTER (5-9), which has fallen on hard times (losses in 7 of 8). Husker P Derek Patrissi (2 IP, 4K) chalked up the 2-1 win while reliever Joe Carucci (2 IP, H, 3 K, R; 2 for 3, RBI) had a day despite a strong start from Bears P Kaden Anderson (6.2 IP, 4 H, 3 K, 3 BB, 2 R, 1 ER).

In Yorktown 13-3 win over Brewster, P Dylan Katz (3.2 IP, 5 K, 0 R) earned the win behind the mashing bats of Brian White (2-4, 3B, 4 RBI), Carucci (2 for 3, 3B, 2 RBI), Patrissi (2 for 4, 3B, 2 RBI), Gabe Ivarone (2 for 2, RBI) and Aidan Flynn (2 for 3).

SOMERS got back to .500 with a pair of wins over Brewster (8-4) and John Jay (11-1). The Tuskers (5-5) are starting to mash and when senior ace Andrew Kapica toes the rubber they are a confident crew.

In Class A, PLEASANTVILLE has hit the skids, losing five of the last six while falling to the current No.9 seed at 7-6 overall. Part of the skid was a 12-2 loss to No.11 LAKELAND, which saw ace P Anthony Frobose (zero ER) went all five innings for the mercy win, delivering five innings of three-hit ball while whiffing 11 Panthers. Frobo did damage at the dish, going 3-4, BB, 3R, 2RBI. Louie Vernagallo (2-4, R, 2RBI),

Ramzi Done (3-4, 4RBI) had multi-hit games while Sergio Hormazabal, Alex Mautone and Mikey Santoiemma each had an RBI with Vinny Fusco scoring two runs for the Hornets (5-7). Pleasantville P Mason Rizzi (6 IP, 4ER, 6K) deserved a better fate and Jack Van Sise (2-3 RBI) drove home a run for the Panthers, who face a rough stretch this week with Lakeland and PANAS (2x) on tap. Panas (7-3) is the current No.3 seed and 2024 Class A finalist with all the fixings to return in 2025 #RoadToPurchase. No.4 seed CROTON (8-4), the reigning Class B champs and winners in six of the last seven, No.6 WESTLAKE (5-5) and No.7 BYRAM HILLS (6-5) remain strong contenders.

GIL McMAHON/DAVID TABER/CHRIS SMAJLAJ/RAY GALLAGHER PHOTOS