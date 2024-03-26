Spring Bites and Pieces: Places to Try for the New Season

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By Morris Gut

The bustling Blazer Pub in North Salem, a good stopping point just off I-684, has been serving local patrons and hungry travelers since 1971.

When we walked in on a recent Sunday afternoon, the place was jumping. The red checkered tables in the dining room were filled with house specialties being eagerly consumed, while the separate bar area was deep in chatter. In spite of all this activity, we were offered a warm greeting by the staff. Just a short wait and we scored a table.

Colorful banners and license plates line the walls along with vintage memorabilia. There’s a long history here, and patrons enjoyed the conviviality.

Proprietors Richard and Rita O’Leary and their friendly, efficient staff are right on the spot – ready when you are. We ordered the stacked Blazer Burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and bacon on a hard roll. A good juicy bite, along with those fat house fries. They also provided a large portion of fish and chips, with slaw and tartar sauce on the side. The hearty meal satiated us nicely.

Could not help but notice some of their other tavern specialties. Their popular wings were on display on almost every table. I was also intrigued by the variety of Reuben sandwiches on the menu. Definitely a go on our next visit.

With the spring warm-up ahead, there will be seasonal outdoor seating. Prices are quite reasonable, too.

The Blazer Pub is located at 440 Route 22 in North Salem. Open daily for lunch and dinner. There’s a bar area. Free parking. Info: 914-277-4424 or visit www.theblazerpub.com.

Art & Treats at Likha Art Café

Last July a group of friends opened the charming Likha Art Café in Hawthorne that highlights the culture of their native Philippines.

Emma Songalia, Eddie Manongsong and Ruel and Aileen Jusi had long dreamed of opening a Filipino-inspired venue for the community. It is a charmer, filled with artwork, colorful furnishings and shelves of Filipino products, coffees and sweets. Blackboards offer the daily fare. By the way, likha means to create.

I stopped in recently to take a look around, and the cheerful Songalia greeted me and was happy to explain their offerings. I sat at one of the funky tables in the rear and ordered a hot chocolate, which was served in a large flowery mug. I hadn’t had one in a while, and it felt nice to sip on a frigid early spring day. I savored it while perusing the shop and chatting.

It was a lovely respite from the hustle and bustle outside. A good place to relax. There is a special events schedule featuring Line Dance Mondays and Art Club Wednesdays.

Likha Art Café is located at 363 Elmwood Ave. near the Hawthorne Metro-North station. Open daily. Info: 315-936-3324 or visit www.likhaartcafe.com.

Liebman’s Delicatessen Opens

Liebman’s original kosher Jewish delicatessen in the Riverdale section of the Bronx has been serving their traditional larder since 1953. And now, for all you corned beef and pastrami mavens, owners Yuval Dekel and Craig Weitz have premiered a much-anticipated new location at Addyman Square in Ardsley.

Liebman’s serves a wide selection of old-world favorites including matzo ball soup; franks with mustard and sauerkraut; knishes; smoked fish and appetizing items; overstuffed sandwiches; stuffed cabbage; Hungarian goulash; and chicken in the pot with all the fixings. There’s dining in, take-out and delivery.

Liebman’s Deli Westchester is located at 472 Ashford Ave. in Ardsley. Info: 914-231-6222 or visit www.liebmansdeli.com.

Stew Leonard’s Hosts Katie Lee Biegel

Stew Leonard’s Market in Yonkers recently hosted Food Network star Katie Lee Biegel of the popular show “The Kitchen.” Biegel offered a tasting of her newly-branded Kind of Wild wines and did cookbook signings.

Co-founders and partners with her are Jordan and Adam Sager. Kind of Wild wines are certified organic, containing zero sugar and can be enjoyed by vegans.

A happy line of fans was there to greet her, chat and take pictures. By the way, Biegel’s cookbooks include “It’s Not Complicated: Simple Recipes for Every Day,” and “Katie Lee’s Easy-Breezy Easts: The Endless Summer Cookbook.”

For more information, visit www.katieleebiegel.com.

Hudson Valley Restaurant Weeks

This popular dining promotion, scheduled for Apr. 8-21, will include about 140 restaurants, some past participants and some new ones from all over the Hudson Valley.

Patrons are always anxious to cash in on the seasonal bounty at reasonable prices. There are added price options this year. Restaurants are expected to offer prix fixe luncheons for $24.95 or $39.95, and three-course dinners for $29.95 or $44.95. Beverage, tax and tip are not included. It’s for dine-in, or in some cases, take-out.

Sometimes there are caveats, so be sure to verify the hours and menus. Reservations are advised. For additional information and an up-to-date list of participating restaurants, visit https://valleytable.com/restaurant-week.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or at gutreactions@optonline.net.