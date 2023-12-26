SPCA to Waive Fees for Animals in its Shelter Through Sunday

We are part of The Trust Project

SPCA Westchester announced last week that through Dec. 31 all adoption fees will be waived for any dog or cat who has been patiently awaiting adoption for at least 30 days.

“What better time to support the SPCA and save the lives of orphaned animals by gifting them with loving homes,” said SPCA Executive Director Shannon Laukhuf.

Shelters nationwide are currently experiencing a decrease in adoptions since the pandemic. Many highly adoptable dogs and cats are subsequently waiting longer to be adopted.

Currently, SPCA Westchester has more than 100 animals in their care who will make great additions to a family.

Adoption policies and procedures will remain the same during the SPCA’s Home for the Holidays promotion, ensuring adopters and animals are properly matched.

To learn more about this special event, visit www.spcawestchester.org or e-mail info@spcawestchester.org for further details.