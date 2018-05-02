Southeast Town Board OKs Tax Breaks for Proposed Hotel

A major hurdle was cleared last week that could bring the first brand name hotel to Putnam County after the Southeast town board signed off on possible tax breaks for the property owner pursuing the project.

In a 3-2 vote, along political party lines, the town board gave the Industrial Development Agency the green light to offer tax abatements to the hotel project along Peach Lake Road where a Best Western would be built. The 57- room hotel project stalled under the current owner, but the new owner, Shelly Nichani, is set to take over and complete the project. In order for him to purchase the property and assume the project though, he demanded IDA tax benefits be included, which now seem likely.

In the first year, the property would get 50 percent of its property tax bill off and for the next nine years would get five percent less each successive year off its taxes with it eventually getting down to five percent. The number of jobs created would be about 15.

Councilwoman Lynne Eckardt, who opposed the tax breaks, said the mission statement of the IDA and the businesses it hopes to attract was different from what the hotel was offering. Part of the mission statement stated the point of the IDA is to attract “clean, environmentally sensitive manufacturing and industrial interest to the county.”