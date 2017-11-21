Southeast Town Board OKs Budget Following Final Debate

By Neal Rentz

The Southeast town board approved the 2018 budget on Nov. 16, but not without a final bout of verbal jousting.

With Councilman Robert Cullen absent, the $16.8 million budget was approved 3-1. Supervisor Tony Hay, Councilwoman Lynne Eckardt and Councilman Edwin Alvarez voted for it and Councilwoman Elizabeth Hudak voted against it.

Hay’s original budget proposal called for an almost 10 percent tax hike. But the final budget approved last week includes a tax levy increase of only about 1.84 percent, which meets the state-mandated tax cap.

The garbage contract, which will cost the town $400,000 more next year, will not be included against the tax cap levy, in turn lowering the overall budget. Instead, that garbage contract, which spiked in price from last year to this year, will be paid through a homeowner’s fee. Town attorney Willis Stephens explained previously because the garbage service will be used through a user fee, it should not count against the tax levy calculation.

The average homeowner will only pay about $3.50 more in town property taxes next year.

Hudak said despite the lower tax increase she could not support the 2018 budget.