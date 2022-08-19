Son of Former Putnam County Sheriff Charged with Child Sex Crimes

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The son of a former Putnam County Sheriff has been charged with multiple counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Robert L. Langley III, 36, of Mahopac, son of ex-Sheriff Robert Langley Jr., was recently arrested by the Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation on four felony counts and was arraigned by Carmel Town Justice Daniel Miller, according to Sheriff Kevin McConville. He was released on his own recognizance pending a future court appearance.

According to McConville, in March 2022, investigators received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that images and videos of child sexual abuse material were being shared online from a residence in Carmel.

On May 25, 2022, investigators executed a search warrant at the residence, with the help of Sheriff’s Office electronic storage detection K9 Hannah. A digital forensics examination of the electronic devices seized was conducted and evidence was identified, along with a suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office worked collaboratively on the investigation with the Putnam County District Attorney’s Office, FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Langley Jr., who lives in Philipstown, lost his bid for a second four-year term as the county’s top law enforcement officer last year when he was defeated by McConville.