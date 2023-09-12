Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Son Charged with Murdering Father in Patterson

Rick Pezzullo

A son was charged with murdering his 56-year-old father in the Town of Patterson Sunday.

New York State Police responded Sept. 10 to a fatal domestic incident on River Road in Patterson.

Following an investigation, James C. Cherry III, 33, was arrested for Murder in the 2nd degree, a class A-I felony, for the bludgeoning of his father, James C. Cherry Jr., to death.

James C. Cherry III was arraigned before the Town of Patterson Court and remanded without bail to the Putnam County Jail.

An investigation remains ongoing. No other details were provided.

