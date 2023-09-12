Son Charged with Murdering Father in Patterson

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A son was charged with murdering his 56-year-old father in the Town of Patterson Sunday.

New York State Police responded Sept. 10 to a fatal domestic incident on River Road in Patterson.

Following an investigation, James C. Cherry III, 33, was arrested for Murder in the 2nd degree, a class A-I felony, for the bludgeoning of his father, James C. Cherry Jr., to death.

James C. Cherry III was arraigned before the Town of Patterson Court and remanded without bail to the Putnam County Jail.

An investigation remains ongoing. No other details were provided.