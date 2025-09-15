Somers Gridders Not Ready to Panic; Pleasantville Boys, Girls Crushing it on Pitch

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

Don’t press the panic button just yet. Yes, three-time defending NYSPHSAA Class A grid champion SOMERS is 0-2 after opening the season with setbacks against reigning CHSAA champion Iona Prep and a 17-7 loss to 2024 Section 1 runnerup Rye, which ended the Tuskers’ run of 45-straight wins against Section 1 opponents.

We cautioned Tusker fans in this space last week with a simple #RyeThough hashtag regarding Somers having faced its toughest opponent of the season after losing to IP. Turns out, four-peating as state champs won’t be easy, nor should it.

Most folks in and around Section 1 are expecting a Somers vs. Rye rematch on Nov. 14 at Mahopac High School, hosts of the 2025 finals, but the window of Tusker vulnerability has suddenly crept opened, and the eyes of Section 1 are peering in, wondering if they have a realistic crack at the champs this fall #StayTuned.

FOOTBALL

CLASS A

Fans were getting whiplash watching an explosive MAHOPAC offense go toe-to-toe with a vastly improved Clarkstown North club last Friday when the two outfits combined for 63 first-half points – Mahopac up 33-30 at the half. But out of nowhere, the host Wolf Pac got a kink in their collective necks and could not score a second-half point in Mahopac’s 43-33 loss to the Rams, who saw QB Jack Kavanagh rush for four touchdowns, including the game-sealing score with 10:30 remaining in the fourth quarter before tacking on another for good measure with a minute left to play Kavanagh’s quickness, elusiveness and deft touch had the Wolf Pac defense scratching their collective heads. He finished hitting on 16 of 24 passes for 234 yards and rushed for 184 yards, including a key 36-yard pass to Jarius Carreno .

“Kavanaugh is a big-time football player,” Mahopac coach Dominick DeMatteo said. “North did some good things with the Wing-T schematically, however, I think we defended their run game well between the 20-yard lines all night. We were terrible at defending the run in the red zone and goal line. We also played fairly solid pass defense against a very good high school quarterback, except we were flagged for three critical pass interference calls all on third down.”

Mahopac will hope to bounce back at BREWSTER Friday, but the Bears (2-0) won’t go down easy after their 34-20 triumph of host Nyack Friday when QB Chase Prohaszka introduced himself to Section 1 with a 203-yard rushing effort, which included three touchdowns on 24 carries to go with 5 of 6 passing for 77 yards and two TDs. The Bears defense – which features a ferocious freshman in OLB Logan Karlsson, among others – forced three turnovers.

Man, if FOX LANE had a rough go in a 27-7 loss to unbeaten LAKELAND (2-0) Friday, imagine what it’s going to be like when the Foxes (1-1) host Rye Friday (6:30 pm).

Lakeland’s QB C.C. Savastano hit on 8 of 9 passes that went for 171 yards and two TD strikes through the air while RB Gio LaPeruta chugged 30 totes for 124 yards and a tuddy. Hornet RB Mike Zumatto needed just four carries to amass 42 yards and a score, in addition to seven tackles on the other side of the ball. Hornet WR Anthony Ray (six grabs, 81 yards, TD) found paydirt for the second week in a row while teammate Anthony D’Errico (TD catch, 2 INTs) was a force on both sides of the ball, as was Mikey Lucia (76 receiving yards, 7 tackles).

The Foxes had little success offensively. Senior QB Justin Sarote (5 of 11 passing) hit sophomore Gavin Mammola for a seven-yard touchdown. Defensively, Marvin Romero had 10 tackles for the Foxes.

YORKTOWN fell to 0-2 after the Huskers suffered a 41-21 loss to host Harrison, which looks like the real deal after reaching the Final 4 in 2024. Husker QB Eamon Coney completed 15 of 24 passes for 157 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 71 yards and one TD. All-NYS senior WR/RB/DB Tyler Galante snared eight passes for 68 yards and added an electrifying 80-yard house call off a kick return. Jarron Slight added a TD grab and 20 receiving yards. Michael Desiderio led the Husker defense with five tackles (1 TFL), a forced fumble and recovery.

It won’t get any easier for the Huskers this Friday when they host a Somers club that is chomping for victory.

CLASS B

When PLEASANTVILLE RB David Hundzynski hauled in a huge catch and run, enabling QB Mason Rizzi to dial up a TD pass to Jack Dearstyne in the back of the endzone, and CJ Beck drilled another PAT with 1:52 to play, the Panthers (0-1) needed one stop – just one stop – to have a crack at a miracle comeback. However, the Panthers were hard-pressed to do so all night long (just once, in fact) in Friday’s 47-45 loss to Dobbs Ferry, which saw QB Jackson Kearns rush for 136 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries while hitting on 6 of 10 passes for 146 yards against a suspect Panther defense.

A pivotal 2-point Panther conversion – after Rizzi found Nathan Barreto for a huge TD with 8:46 left in the fourth – was deemed short, providing the Eagles a two-point cushion they would not surrender. Down 33-17 with 1:09 left in the third, Pleasantville came roaring back behind the aforementioned TD passes. Rizzi also found Hundzynski down the middle for a 22-yard TD

Strike, which Hundzynski followed with the 2-point conversion from the Wild Cat set to make it 33-25. On the ensuing possession, Ryan McGee contested a pass and pulled down an INT, setting up the Barreto score.

Down 27-10, Rizzi sparked hope when he connected with Braden Feeney for a short TD pass and a 2-point conversion pass to Jesse Straus, whom he earlier hitched up with for a 60-yard scoring strike.

BYRAM HILLS recovered from its Week 1 blowout loss to Sleepy Hollow with a solid 35-20 win over visiting HEN HUD Saturday. QB Luke Weiss ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to WR Frankie Cangelosi, who also got into the end zone with a kick return. RB/WR Frankie McLaughlin ran for a fourth-quarter score and Jaden Zipper was 5 for 5 on PATs.

The Bobcats will know if they are for real this Friday when they pay a visit to WESTLAKE, which allowed a 13-7 lead to slip away in a 35-13 setback to host Bronxville Saturday when the Wildcats were gashed for 232 rushing yards (357 scrimmage yards in all) while the Broncos held them to just nine passing yards and 179 total yards. RB/QB Nicholas DiNapoli rushed for scoring jaunts of 20 and 58 yards to provide a short-lived lead.

CLASS C

All phases of the game were working for defending champion VALHALLA in the Vikings’ 42-14 win over BRIARCLIFF/HAMILTON Friday.

The big guy was rumbling out of the backfield as junior RB Luke Foisett flashed his All-NYS form, rushing for 198 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. He also snared two passes from QB Brayden McGinty for 39 yards and another score. RB Jake DiNatale also rushed for 121 yards and two TDs on just eight carries while A.J. Pesce added another 45 rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries. Kicker Keelan Mahon was 6 for 6 on PATs, and Robbie Barbuto (five tackles) and Winn Blitstein (2 sacks) led a stout defense.

GIRLS SOCCER

The amount of scoring power within the Class A PLEASANTVILLE club is scary, and HEN HUD got a first-hand look at it in the host Panthers’ 7-1 triumph behind the hat trick from freshman Sam Schultz (1A) and Faith Brown (2G, 1A), two of the most lethal scorers in the section. Natalie Viviano (2G), Mary Kate Winn (2A) and Nehla Sauthoff (2A) and Mia Walker (1A) were the facilitators for the Panthers, who just might end up seeing a crazy-good SOMERS outfit down the playoff road #AnEarlyHunch.

P’ville closed out the week in Saturday’s 6-0 win over Hastings, which discovered the Schultz (2G, 2A)/Brown (2G, 1A) was just too much to handle. Natalie Viviano (1G, 1A), Nehla Sauthoff (1st Varsity goal), Mary Kate Winn (1A) chimed in on a day when Schultz bagged her 50th career goal.

Somers is well coached (Brian Lanzetta) and very talented; just ask FOX LANE, which suffered a 3-1 defeat at the feet of the host Tuskers. Aurora Riley, Natalie D’Ippolito (yet another Dipper) and Lily Mazzella each scored for the Tuskers. Angie Giron, Anabel Mazzella and Abby Carpenter each notched an assist. Fox Lane freshman Lauren Spolansky scored from Elizabeth Fortune and Dylan New made 17 saves for the Foxes, who also suffered a 1-0 loss to BREWSTER when Daniella Apap tallied off a first-half feed from Grace Charbonneau. Fox Lane closed out the week in a 7-3 loss to John Jay CR despite two tallies from Spolansky and goals from Amanda Mazzuca (set up by her sister Natalie) and Brynn Anthony (from Natalie Mazzuca). Nora Dooley added an assist for the Foxes.

MAHOPAC posted a monster week, including wins over CARMEL (2-0), GREELEY (1-0) and YORKTOWN (2-1). Against Carmel, both Fiona Kelleher and Kayleigh Dolan scored off feeds from Gianna Tucci and Maria Garofalo while Brianna Savino made three saves for the shutout. Against Greeley, ‘twas the senior Kelleher twins that hooked up for the game’s lone tally when Niamh Kelleher scored off a pass from Fiona. Savino notched 13 saves in the shutout. Against Yorktown, Fiona Kelleher went for a pair of goals and while Niamh Kelleher and Gianna Dolan set her up. Savino was busy again (14 saves) as the surging Wolf Pac continued to improve in yet another shutout Saturday, a 1-0 win over LAKELAND, which was caught off guard with five minutes remaining by Gianna Dolan, who tickled twine from Niamh Kelleher. Savino needed just five saves in the shutout.

BOYS SOCCER

In recent years, YORKTOWN has had MAHOPAC’s number, so when the Huskers paid a visit last Saturday, the Wolf Pac were ready to rewrite the script, but the 1-1 tie that resulted was not the outcome anyone wanted. Neither side came away fulfilled, especially Mahopac, which saw junior Michael Oteng tickle twine within the game’s first minute, assisted by savvy senior Justin Chin.

G Tyler Long needed just three saves for Mahopac, which saw its back line stand tall aside from Husker Ryan Dean’s goal – assisted by Cosimo Serio – in the 18th minute. Yorktown G Joe Popovic had 12 saves as the field tilted his way from that point on.

“The boys played well,” Mahopac coach Chris Mulholland said. “Yorktown is a really physical group and it gave us some trouble. I felt like we played well but struggled in the final third and creating chances.”

Class B PLEASANTVILLE has a little something-something going on this fall, including a 4-0 record after whitewashing WESTLAKE, 4-0, and knocking off JJCR, 3-2. Against Westlake, Nick Tassier (2G, 1A) scored three points to lead the Panthers, who are bucking for a top 20 spot in the initial NYSSWA poll. Jonah Aghen and Jose Mejia each found the back of the net while Schuyler Brown, Kevin Shahinllari and James Winn all set up goals.

The scoring distribution was also evident in the win over John Jay who could not contain Jonah Aghen (2G, 1A), who notched the game-winning goal off the foot of Garvin Kayizzi. Danny McInerny added a goal and Shallinlarri had an assist.

“The boys are off to a strong start this season,” Panther coach Kirk Bamford said. “They’ve been strong at both ends of the field, scoring 17 goals and conceding just three, with two shutouts showcasing solid defensive performances. What’s been especially encouraging is the collective contribution across the squad — goals and assists have come from a variety of players, underlining the depth and versatility of the team. The chemistry in the group is strong, and there’s clear progression in performance with each match. Overall, it’s been a promising start, which the team wants to continue to build on.”

SOMERS is starting to look like Somers again after a 4-1 win over HEN HUD, doing so behind tallies from Milah Sath, Harper Riston, Connor Sheldon and Randy Contreras. Trevor Keimig had two assists for Somers while Brandon Rios scored for Hen Hud.

Section 1 Class AA finalists FOX LANE has picked right up where it left off last season, adding a 1-0 win over LAKELAND to its repertoire. Fox Fredy Contreras scored on a direct kick in the 28th minute and Drew Bagley made eight saves for the shutout. The Foxes also posted a 1-0 win over Clarkstown South when, you guessed it, Contreras scored again and Bagley (8 saves) was Bagley.

“Our defense has done a really nice job so far this season,” said Fox Lane coach Mike Tomassi, who is one of seven 2025 inductees into the Fox Lane Hall of Fame on Homecoming Day (Saturday, Oct. 4). “They’re a veteran group with experience in big games, and I expect them to keep improving. Leonardo Crisostomo Garcia, Hannes Fernqvist, Ryan Joseph, Christian Mejia Lopez and Eoin McIntyre will be our main stoppers this year. Hannes and Leo are both three-year starters, and Ryan Joseph is one of the most dynamic players in Section 1. Also, goalkeeper Drew Bagley has been fantastic. He is one of the best in Section.

“On the offensive side,” the coach continued, “Fredy has done a nice job scoring early on. We still need to grow in that area, but we’re creating opportunities — now we just need to capitalize. We have some new faces playing some bigger roles, so it will take some time.”

Well, BYRAM HILLS finally found the back of the net with some consistency in 3-0 win over a solid Rye outfit. Jake Stutz, Alex Safaei and Ben Arnold scored for the Bobcats against the reigning Section 1 Class A champions, avenging a loss in last year’s semifinals. Reid Dutoit and Graydon Sanchez each added an assist, and keeper Carter Rice made seven saves for the shutout. The Bobcats also posted a scoreless tie with defending Class AA champion Tappan Zee, so all in all, a pretty good week for the Hills.

FIELD HOCKEY

Can’t remember the last time YORKTOWN was undefeated heading into a showdown with 16-time reigning Section 1 champion LAKELAND, but that was where we were at last Thursday after the host Huskers took a 2-1 decision against an improving MAHOPAC squad. However, Lakeland took care of business in Saturday’s 3-0 win over the visiting Huskers.

Lakeland’s offensive balance was superb as usual: Gianna Santini (1G, 1A), Meaghan Heyde (1G) and Victoria Myniv (1 G) each banged the boards for the Hornets while G Jenna Yazzetti (5 saves) and the defense pitched the shutout, just as they did in a 7-0 win over Nyack behind points from Heyde (2A), Maddie Wohlberg (2G), Aditi Parambath (2A), Gabby Goldstein, Riley Waters, Gianna Santini and Shannon Quaile.

Yorktown cruised past Carmel by a 7-0 score and a hat trick from Annie Cunneen and a pair of goals from Serena Zimmerman.

HORACE GREELEY was supposed to crush John Jay CR, given the close games they’ve played in recent contests, but the Quakers served up a 6-0 whipping off a 17-2 penalty corner advantage and 32 shots on goal. Greeley scored four times before the break and saw the coming out party of sophomore Sienna Tavolacci, who scored twice and exhibited some crafty stick skills. Quaker Phoebe Warshaw also banged the boards twice.

PLEASANTVILLE dished out a 10-0 loss to Byram Hills, who had no answers for Panthers Ashley Vamossy (4G), Ella McCourtney (2G), Maya Fortier (2G), Claire Collins (1G) and Michaela D’Attoma (1G).

Defending Section 1 Class C champion PUTNAM VALLEY continued on its righteous path in a 2-0 win over North Salem when both Eshana Singh and Margaret Caputo scored for the Tigers.

Coaches are encouraged to tag @Directrays on X and Insta and/or email results, stats and comments to raygallaghersports@gmail.com for inclusion in our week notebook.

RAY GALLAGHER/CHRIS SMAJLAJ/DAVID TABER PHOTOS